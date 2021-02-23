Editorial: A bipartisan plan to protect the state's poor and elderly homeowners

Blancett, a Democract, brought the idea to Sims, a Republican, who has been amenable about accepting it as an amendment when the House considers his bill. That’s bipartisan tax relief for people who need it.

The only argument against the Sims proposal is that it is likely to be an unfunded mandate on local governments, especially counties and public schools. The cost of the double homestead exemption is supposed to be picked up by the state Ad Valorem Reimbursement Fund, but the state hasn’t fulfilled that commitment since 2002, meaning the cost is born by local property tax-supported governments, mostly schools and county government.

But, frankly, the cost here is so insignificant to those governments, that it can be easily excused. A House staff analysis of HB 1009 estimates that the cost of lowering the income eligibility would be $131,000 for the entire state.

Schools and local government depend on property taxes, but no one would be so hard-hearted as to suggest that such modest tax relief is consequential to their school’s bottom line. On average, the double homestead exemption results in a savings ranging from $87 to $137 a year, Sims says.