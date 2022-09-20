In just two months, about 5,000 Oklahomans have dialed 988 seeking help for their brain health, a good sign people are getting to know the new three-digit code.

The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services was ahead of the federal July deadline that revised the national suicide and crisis hotline. The agency planned enhancements such as follow-up calls and organized crisis teams dispatched for in-person intervention.

Callers have crisis counselors available and can set up appointments with providers. The hotline improves linking providers to residents and getting immediate help for those in crisis.

Those are crucial services, and we appreciate the agency’s work in creating a seamless transition and improved hotline. But, Oklahomans must understand this is one part of a complex system.

The hotline doesn’t expand services, add therapeutic beds, put licensed counselors in schools, break down stigmas or ensure parity among insurance plans. That takes a lot more work, and Oklahoma needs it.

For residents ages 10 to 34, suicide is the second leading cause of death. It’s the third leading cause of death for ages 35 to 44. Last year, 72% of Oklahoma communities did not have enough mental health providers to serve its residents, according to federal guidelines.

Mental Health America ranks Oklahoma as 11th worst among the states and Washington, D.C., for prevalence of any mental illness among adults (23%) and 14th highest for adults with mental illness reporting unmet needs (23%).

The hotline assists in cutting through a complicated provider system with advocates guiding the way. In this, 988 is a welcomed improvement.

A benefit of the number is that it keeps the crisis caller in the realm of mental health services, rather than calling law enforcement. National officials say emergency units with police were dispatched in about 2% of calls to the former hotline last year in cases of imminent danger.

The overwhelming majority of calls were handled by service providers and counselors, as it should be. It allows law enforcement to focus on crime and not on mental health crises.

The 988 hotline is a part of a larger system and often used at the emergency end of the continuum of care. New crisis centers, mobile response teams and expanded contracted services are being implemented to beef up critical treatment.

We urge lawmakers to start focusing on prevention as well. The state must provide the type of services for residents to head off more expensive and life-threatening situations.

Oklahoma isn’t faring well, affecting other areas from education to workforce availability. We are optimistic about what’s happening, including the 988 line, but are hopeful for more significant gains.