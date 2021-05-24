 Skip to main content
Editorial: 54 Union and Broken Arrow high school graduates will also receive TCC degrees Thursday thanks to the EDGE program
Editorial: 54 Union and Broken Arrow high school graduates will also receive TCC degrees Thursday thanks to the EDGE program

Union EDGE Graduates (copy)

Aaron Chambers accepts his cords and stole during a graduation ceremony for the EDGE program at Union High School. The program allows students to take classes through Tulsa Community College and earn an associate’s degree while still in high school.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Congratulations, graduates.

That seasonal thought goes double for 54 Union High School and Broken Arrow High School seniors who will receive high school diplomas and associate's degrees from Tulsa Community College this spring.

The students are the first graduates of the Earn a Degree, Graduate Early program.

From the end of eighth grade, students in the EDGE program dedicate themselves academically to the rigors of high school and college.

They take a college prep curriculum in ninth grade and start enrolling at TCC in 10th grade. During their last three years in high school, the students attend 20 college classes.

The program is intentionally aimed at first-generation college students, including more than half of the first 28 graduates at Union.

EDGE includes student support from TCC, including access to career services and transfer departments.

Support from the partners, the state and private donors means the classes, textbooks and transportation are free to the students, which gives the EDGE graduates a second brag point: How many young people can say they got their first college degree at 18 and didn't have a penny in student loans to pay off?

From its Union High School beginnings, EDGE has spread. The programs is now in place at Broken Arrow High School. Soon, EDGE will be available at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs and Memorial and McLain high schools in Tulsa.

We have been enthusiastic about EDGE since TCC and Union first announced it.

Concurrent enrollment — qualified high school students taking college level classes — isn't new, but the EDGE program takes that concept and supercharges it.

For the right students, it's a chance to get a big head start on college.

While their peers are enrolling as freshman this fall, the EDGE graduates will be able to enroll in junior-level classes, which means a shorter path to a bachelor's degree and beyond.

We suspect there's a lot of colleges looking to scoop up these high-achievers.

