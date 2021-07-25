Editorial: 4½ months is too long to wait for a passport

The U.S. State Department isn’t performing one of its basic jobs — processing passports for American citizens — in a reasonable period of time.
Current processing time for a routine passport or passport renewal application is 18 to 24 weeks. As U.S. Sen. James Lankford recently pointed out in a letter of protest to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that’s nearly four times longer than the typical processing time in the fall of 2020.
Some 2 million passport applications are currently backlogged, Lankford says.
If it reminds you of the continuing problems the state of Oklahoma is having dealing with residents needing Real IDs or driver’s permits for their children, that’s not too surprising.
Both are bureaucracies assigned critical tasks of properly vetting people seeking official government IDs with situations slowed by multiple complications associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the case of passports, applications skyrocketed as pandemic travel fears eased, but the passport processing offices remain short-staffed because of pandemic restrictions.
When other members of Congress complained to Blinken about the same issue, the State Department official in charge of passports acknowledged the problem, saying the agency had been overwhelmed by a combination of short staffing and an unusually high number of applications as travel restrictions are lifted.
Frankly, American citizens understand the challenges, but they expect results, not excuses.
The people whose international business deals, vacations and honeymoons are being disrupted because the State Department can’t do its job in less than 4½ months understand that COVID-19 made work more complicated, because it also made their work more complicated. But they got their jobs done, and it’s not unreasonable to expect the government they fund with their taxes to do the same.
Basic citizen services — mail delivery, driver’s licenses, unemployment benefits and passports are good examples — are not new jobs for the federal government. When the government can’t get those fundamental tasks done, it brews cynicism about its ability to accomplish bigger, more innovative things.
Lankford is right to put pressure on the State Department.
In the name of good government, the Biden administration needs to get this problem fixed quickly.
Featured video: