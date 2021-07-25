Editorial: 4½ months is too long to wait for a passport

The U.S. State Department isn’t performing one of its basic jobs — processing passports for American citizens — in a reasonable period of time.

Current processing time for a routine passport or passport renewal application is 18 to 24 weeks. As U.S. Sen. James Lankford recently pointed out in a letter of protest to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that’s nearly four times longer than the typical processing time in the fall of 2020.

Some 2 million passport applications are currently backlogged, Lankford says.

If it reminds you of the continuing problems the state of Oklahoma is having dealing with residents needing Real IDs or driver’s permits for their children, that’s not too surprising.

Both are bureaucracies assigned critical tasks of properly vetting people seeking official government IDs with situations slowed by multiple complications associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the case of passports, applications skyrocketed as pandemic travel fears eased, but the passport processing offices remain short-staffed because of pandemic restrictions.