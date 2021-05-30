Editorial: 2021 Legislature's tax cuts create a year to regret

Whatever else happened in the 2021 session of the Oklahoma Legislature, the decision to undercut the state tax base permanently stands out as a monumentally poor move.

Looking back at what lawmakers accomplished this year, we find some things worth celebrating and others that count as mistakes, but the decision to cut a quarter point of the state’s personal income tax rates and two points from the corporate tax rates overshadows everything else and mark the legislative year as a failure that will be regretted for years to come.

On the positive side, the Legislature made the processes of state and local government more transparent by continuing legal authorization for public meetings through electronic platforms such as Zoom.

Lawmakers also funded Medicaid expansion and increased funding to public schools by $171.8 million, a 6% increase,. They reinstated the state Earned Income Tax Credit, an effective antipoverty program that aids working poor parents.

On the deficit side was a bill to inhibit honest public school instruction of some of the most traumatic moments in U.S. and Oklahoma history, including slavery, the Trail of Tears and the Tulsa Race Massacre. We were also saddened by needless and cruel legislation to discriminate against transgender athletes.