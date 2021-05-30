Editorial: 2021 Legislature's tax cuts create a year to regret

Whatever else happened in the 2021 session of the Oklahoma Legislature, the decision to undercut the state tax base permanently stands out as a monumentally poor move.
Looking back at what lawmakers accomplished this year, we find some things worth celebrating and others that count as mistakes, but the decision to cut a quarter point of the state’s personal income tax rates and two points from the corporate tax rates overshadows everything else and mark the legislative year as a failure that will be regretted for years to come.
On the positive side, the Legislature made the processes of state and local government more transparent by continuing legal authorization for public meetings through electronic platforms such as Zoom.
Lawmakers also funded Medicaid expansion and increased funding to public schools by $171.8 million, a 6% increase,. They reinstated the state Earned Income Tax Credit, an effective antipoverty program that aids working poor parents.
On the deficit side was a bill to inhibit honest public school instruction of some of the most traumatic moments in U.S. and Oklahoma history, including slavery, the Trail of Tears and the Tulsa Race Massacre. We were also saddened by needless and cruel legislation to discriminate against transgender athletes.
Both bills went around the usual process of proposal and debate, and relied on the parliamentary trick of “shucking.” Dishonest in process and backward in content, both bills set back the state’s reputation.
But, by far, the darkest moment of the legislative session was the decision to cut tax rates.
Based on a one-time, clearly unsustainable fiscal jackpot that was the result of heavy budget cutting last year and federal COVID-19 aid, lawmakers reduced taxes needed to fund essential state services in the future.
A permanent tax cut based on a one-time surplus is fiscal suicide. The state Constitution would require a 75% legislative majority in both chambers or a vote of the people to reverse the mistake.
That means future Legislatures won’t have enough money for schools, roads, public safety, housing, health or mental health services.
Based on faulty economic theory, the tax cut was an unforced error on a stupendous scale. It continues the decades-long process of shifting the state tax burden to the poorest Oklahomans, who will also be the victims of the state’s inability to provided needed public services.
It will hamstring the state’s growth for decades.
