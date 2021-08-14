Editorial: 19 GOP senators vote for the nation's infrastructure ... but not Jim Inhofe or James Lankford

In the modern world, broadband service isn’t a luxury.

It is as essential to commerce, education and health as electricity and paved roads.

The $1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on a 69-30 vote Tuesday includes a major boost to rural broadband.

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is ready to be part of the game-changing potential comparable to rural electrification in the 1940s and ‘50s.

“No Cherokee kid should be going to school without high-speed internet,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said as he announced plans to apply for federal connectivity grants if the package makes it into law.

“No elder ought to lack access to the kind of telemedicine that we’re making available to our people.

The entrepreneurs that we know are out there in some of our little communities and our bigger communities should not miss opportunities to develop because they live in an area that can’t connect with the rest of the world.”