Editorial: 19 GOP senators vote for the nation's infrastructure ... but not Jim Inhofe or James Lankford

In the modern world, broadband service isn’t a luxury.
It is as essential to commerce, education and health as electricity and paved roads.
The $1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate on a 69-30 vote Tuesday includes a major boost to rural broadband.
The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is ready to be part of the game-changing potential comparable to rural electrification in the 1940s and ‘50s.
“No Cherokee kid should be going to school without high-speed internet,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said as he announced plans to apply for federal connectivity grants if the package makes it into law.
“No elder ought to lack access to the kind of telemedicine that we’re making available to our people.
The entrepreneurs that we know are out there in some of our little communities and our bigger communities should not miss opportunities to develop because they live in an area that can’t connect with the rest of the world.”
Rural broadband is a great equalizer. It brings the knowledge of the world and connections to the services of the big city to every town and hamlet. It means all the people of Oklahoma will have a chance to enjoy the benefits of the technological age.
That’s hardly all that is in the infrastructure bill for Oklahoma. The state would get at least $4.3 billion in federal highway funds and $266 million for bridge replacements, according to figures released by the Biden White House. Public transportation would also be a big winner.
It’s disappointing then that Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford voted against the infrastructure bill, which includes rural broadband and many other essential elements for Oklahoma’s future.
Inhofe has always been a champion of infrastructure, and Lankford used to be a champion of working across party lines.
In a Tuesday press release, Lankord called the infrastructure bill “the first step toward the Green New Deal” and complained that it adds billions of dollars to the national debt.
The first point is laughable. The second is true, but its truth must be balanced against the economic growth created by the investment in things such as rural broadband.
That nation the fails to invest in its own infrastructure will not prosper, an idea that 19 Republican senators accepted.