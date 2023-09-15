Monday will be the sixth anniversary of 918 Day, created and observed to celebrate Tulsa by highlighting the best the city has to offer.

This year's theme, the "Story of Tulsa," honors the city's resilience and diverse cultures and traditions. The day allows Tulsans to reflect on the city's past while embracing progress and continued innovation. As always, Mayor G.T. Bynum is an enthusiastic participant, leading a tour from 9:18 a.m. to 9:18 p.m. that can be followed on Facebook at @MayorGTBynum.

For this day, we came up with 18 things we wish for Tulsa in the coming years:

• Every eligible Tulsan registered and inspired to vote;

• An In-N-Out Burger restaurant and an IKEA store;

• Innovative uses to fill vacant properties;

• A re-opened Casa Bonita like the "South Park" creators provided in Denver;

• A community-wide media literacy campaign for better understanding of news;

• Enough housing to meet the needs of low- to high-income residents in every section of the city;

• More drivers who can master a roundabout and a four-way stop;

• A downtown mall;

• Volunteers in every public school to help every kid who needs mentoring;

• More public transportation in bus, rail or ride sharing;

• Fewer surface parking lots and cheaper (or free) parking downtown;

• A Ferris Wheel, Riverwalk and watersports at the Arkansas River;

• More walkable neighborhoods and city streets with expansions for bike lanes, rather than narrowing existing surface road space for bikes;

• Robust street lighting along all highways and neighborhood streets;

• Food access in neighborhoods (like in smaller bodegas) and less food waste;

• A destination public school system at Tulsa Public Schools with re-energized neighborhood schools;

• Completed road construction that cuts down on orange barrels, merged lanes and detours faster; and

• Better care of pets through expanded spay/neuter programs and a world-class animal welfare shelter.

A bonus aspiration is for Tulsans to become models of kindness in a time of heightened rhetoric and political division — for residents to come out of their bubbles to meet and know their neighbors who may look, think and live differently.

On this 918 Day, revisit a favorite Tulsa landmark, post something positive about the city on social media and do something nice for a stranger.

Tulsa is a wonderful place to live, and this is a day to remember that.