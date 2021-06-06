Editorial: 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre, the City Council apologizes

The council committed to a community-led process, beginning within the next six months, to evaluate the recommendations for reconciliation made in a 2001 legislatively commissioned task force that investigated the events of 1921. That is a coded reference to a public consideration of reparations to survivors and their descendants, the first two of several ranked recommendations for redress that came from the legislative study.

We understand the frustration of those who want more faster, but we also understand the value of a public discussion of the issue. If reparations are right path to reconciliation, a public discourse can only bring a greater mandate, a greater success to the process.

We urge a process that listens respectfully, argues forcefully but fairly and is committed unflinchingly to justice.

We find wisdom in the words of City Councilor Valerie Hall-Harper, a strong proponent of reparations.

The resolution “is not a reparations proposal,” she said. “It’s about equity. The resolution is solely a vehicle to create infrastructures for good policies that will benefit Tulsa citizens who are and have been the most adversely affected from long-term systemic racism.”