Editorial: $100 COVID bounties? Whatever it takes to motivate Oklahomans to get vaccinated, we're for that.

Last week, President Joe Biden called on state and local officials to offer residents $100 cash payments as an incentive to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Biden cited research from the University of California, Los Angeles in which roughly one-third of unvaccinated individuals said a cash payment would make them more likely to get a shot.
New York City has already started a $100 incentive program, and Biden wants other state and local governments to do the same with part of the federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan money.
The announcement came along with word that the Biden administration plans to require uniformed military personnel to be vaccination and will require civilian federal workers and contractors to prove their vaccination status or submit to testing — incentives matched with sanctions.
We like the $100 vaccine bounty and encourage Oklahoma officials to consider it very carefully.
We think it’s the sort of momentum-shifting initiative that could reinvigorate vaccination rates in the state and help protect against the worst predictions of the delta variant threat.
Earlier creative approaches, such as Ohio’s million-dollar state drawing for newly vaccinated people, didn’t result in more people rolling up their sleeves.
But the $100 COVID bounty is different. The lotteries were a random chance at a huge windfall. The Biden proposal is $100 in the pocket of anyone willing to be vaccinated.
Sadly, some of the most undervaccinated parts of the state are also some of the poorest parts of the state, areas where $100 can make a big difference, areas where $100 might be enough to motivate a change of attitude toward the vaccine.
In short: Whatever it takes to motivate Oklahomans to get vaccinated, we’re for that.
The better motive is that vaccination will help you avoid COVID-19 and, if you do contract it, will make your chances of being seriously ill much lower.
Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eager’s stark Sunday story from inside Saint Francis Hospital should be motive enough for anyone to get a vaccination.
One of the story’s central points was this: Apathy and complacency — not anti-vaccine sentiment or denial of the existence of the pandemic — are the reasons most of the sick people filling the hospital didn’t get vaccinated.
And the vast majority of those who get sick enough to need hospitalization locally and nationally are unvaccinated.
That message seems to be getting through to more people.
We’re pleased that the pace of vaccination rates has been rising nationally and locally in recent weeks.
But we all know that for many a $100 incentive can be very strong motivation.
If it helps raise vaccination rates to a level that would protect our limited health care system against a delta variant tsunami and prevent many more Oklahomans from getting seriously ill and possibly dying, it would be money well spent.
