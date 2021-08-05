Editorial: $100 COVID bounties? Whatever it takes to motivate Oklahomans to get vaccinated, we're for that.

Earlier creative approaches, such as Ohio’s million-dollar state drawing for newly vaccinated people, didn’t result in more people rolling up their sleeves.

But the $100 COVID bounty is different. The lotteries were a random chance at a huge windfall. The Biden proposal is $100 in the pocket of anyone willing to be vaccinated.

Sadly, some of the most undervaccinated parts of the state are also some of the poorest parts of the state, areas where $100 can make a big difference, areas where $100 might be enough to motivate a change of attitude toward the vaccine.

In short: Whatever it takes to motivate Oklahomans to get vaccinated, we’re for that.

The better motive is that vaccination will help you avoid COVID-19 and, if you do contract it, will make your chances of being seriously ill much lower.