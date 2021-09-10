Column: Twenty years later, we remember the fallen from that day and in the wars that followed

For 20 years, we have had no major terror attack on U.S. soil, saving countless lives. The mission in Afghanistan was honorable and gave a taste of freedom to millions who live in a place that is thirsty but unfamiliar with the savor of liberty mixed with responsibility.

The Afghan region has been a mess for a millennium, but our nation is more secure because of the action and lives of the thousands of Americans who chose to be the heroes for our generation.

It’s our duty now to stand beside our warriors and the Gold Star families to encourage them, check on them and support them. They know the price of freedom.

When a war ends, the families who lost a loved one still have a hole. They still want their warrior remembered, and they still want to have the option to remain a part of the military family.

We need dedicated units around the country that are structured and organized to keep living life with Gold Star families and keep supporting those affected by the trauma of war.

I hope all Americans take time to remember that 24 hours a day, seven days a week — whether you’re sleeping, watching a movie, having dinner with your family or hard at work — someone is standing on the watch for you.