Cartoon: The Keystone cops

Tulsans have waited a long time for all of this, which was part of the Vision package that passed with an overwhelming majority in 2016, the editorial says.
Oklahoma's move to expanded Medicaid begins July 1, the editorial says. It's taken too long to get to this point, but it deserves celebrating now that we're so nearly there.
We see Tuesday's vote as a public expression of faith in the volunteers, elected board members and administrators overseeing bond projects, the editorials says.
It is OU's fifth national championship in softball, the first since 2017, the editorial says.
We congratulate retiring Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis on his success in completing funding for the state's endowed professorship program, and urge legislative leaders to reconsider the plan to end the program, the editorial says.
The work of reconciliation and reconstruction must continue, the editorial says.
Editorial: Naming Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway was meant to "own" the Democrats, and it worked
Henceforth, the road from Boise City to the Texas line is the President Donald J. Trump Highway, the editorial says. Trump had no particular connection to that part of the state, except that he was popular there.
The plan to privately manage Medicaid was never a good idea. Oklahoma tried that before, and it failed, the editorial states.
The package has something for every school and does not increase taxes, the editorial states.
Editorial: Next Oklahoma attorney general must show independence, dedication to the state, ability to repair office's reputation
A disaster in his personal life destroyed the political career of Attorney General Mike Hunter, who resigned last week, midway through his first elected term in office, the editorial says.