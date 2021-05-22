Cartoon: National Rural Broadband

R.J. Matson Cagle Cartoons
Creating the 4,000 needed housing units is a matter of civic pride and a moral responsibility, the editorial states.
It's a sad day when courtesy and respect on our shared roadways has to be legislated, but this is a public safety issue, the editorial says.
We were surprised and pleased then to see a relatively open process and an improved result, the editorial says.
The budget's folly is its plan to cut the state's top personal income tax rate by 0.25% to 4.75% and the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%, the editorial says.
The CDC announcement came as a relief to millions of Americans who have obeyed the best advice of science (and in many cases the requirements of law) by wearing masks whenever they went into public places, the editorial says. Masks were uncomfortable and didn't work well with glasses or hearing aids, but — until vaccines were developed — they were the best step available to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
It's not too much to expect that the state's limited education funding should be used to educate children, the editorial says. The shadow cast over the state's largest school damages the state's credibility with parents and taxpayers, and must be addressed aggressively.
The premise and most of the details of U.S. Rep. Tom Cole's proposal to resolve the criminal justice problems created for the state by the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision are solid, the editorial says.
Since offering universal pre-K in 1998, nearly every public school district has a program with more than 75% of Oklahoma's 4-year-olds enrolled, states the editorial.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to show more discretion about who he speaks to and who he appears with, the editorials says. Further, he should leave his uniform in the closet and wear a business suit when attending speaking engagements where there's any chance that his comments or his appearance with a controversial organization could be misread.
