Editorial: Straight-party outdated, passive approach to democracy

Oklahoma’s nationally low voter turnout likely has a strong link to the state’s rising use of straight-party voting.

Straight-party voting allows a voter to choose a single box for all candidates of a party, rather than making choices in each race. It ignores the differences and similarities of candidates. In Oklahoma, the single-party box is at the top of the ballot.

The only purpose of this option is to keep the majority party in power, dissuading voters from independent thought.

Only five states offer straight-party voting on all tickets: Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and South Carolina. Indiana abolished it in at-large races.

Oklahoma has ranked in the bottom 10 of voter turnout in every presidential race since 2008. The midterms attracted even fewer voters; the state ranked 48th in voter participation in 2018.

In last week’s midterm election, expectations were high that Oklahoma’s electorate was motivated to show up at the polls in higher number. Registered voters increased by about 175,000 from 2018, but the share who actually cast a ballot declined — from 56.1% to 50.3%, according to a story from Randy Krehbiel.

But as voter participation goes down, those who prefer choosing a party over candidates is rising.

Almost 42% of voters choose straight-party last week, up from 40% in 2018 and 34% in 2014.

Of the straight-party ballots, 70% of those votes went to Republicans. More than half the votes for Gov. Kevin Stitt (52.5%) and state Superintendent-elect Ryan Walters (51.7%) were marked on straight-party ballots.

The other seven Republicans on the statewide ballot received between 40% to 45% of support from straight-party voters.

In Oklahoma, a vote on an individual office overrides the straight party designation for that office only. It is uncertain how many people voted this way.

People frustrated by the lack of voter turnover ought to consider the connection to the straight-party option.

Straight-party voting is a passive approach to democracy. People offering themselves as candidates deserve the respect of at least having voters read their names.

The past supermajority of Oklahoma Democrats were wrong not to get rid of it. The state’s current supermajority of Republicans ought to do the right thing and abolish it.