Editorial: Cherokee Nation immersion school integral to Oklahoma's culture

Decades ago, Cherokee Nation leaders made the purposeful decision to invest in restoring its native language into everyday use. It’s a commitment important to the nation’s citizens and all Oklahomans.

The largest investment came in 2019 when Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and the Cherokee Nation Council approved $16 million for language preservation efforts.

It led to this week’s opening of a $20 million, 52,000-square-foot center in Tahlequah to house its 16 language programs, which had been scattered among different locations. The Durbin Feeling Language Center offers classes and immersion experiences for all ages, infants to elders.

The facility features only Cherokee words, phrases and sentences, with the occasional pictogram for further explanation to non-Cherokee speakers. It quite possibly is a turning point in language restoration.

Currently, only about 2,000 people can fluently speak Cherokee. That represents less than one-half of 1% of the tribe’s membership, according to a story from Michael Overall. About 50 families speak the language in their homes, down from thousands a generation ago.

By putting all the programs in one place, Cherokee language learners get more opportunities to speak with those who are fluent. The goal is to hear the language again in daily conversations in communities and homes.

Historically, the Cherokee Nation was among a minority of the more than 300 Indigenous languages that had a written syllabary. That was created by Sequoyah, who began the endeavor in 1809 and completed the system in 1821. Also called the Tsalagi syllabary, it contains 85 characters resembling Roman, Greek and Arabic letters and numerals, though the sounds are unrelated.

By the mid-1820s, Cherokee translations were made for the Bible and other religious materials, education resources, legal documents and books.

It’s believed that 90% of Cherokee citizens were literate before the Trail of Tears removal and genocide beginning in 1838. The U.S. government furthered the cultural decimation by establishing Native American boarding schools in the 1870s that forbid children from using Indigenous languages and wearing traditional clothing.

Cherokee families held close to their language and traditions within their homes, ensuring survival of their culture. That determination and perseverance ought to be a source of inspiration and celebration.

Leaders of the Cherokee Nation deserve credit for building on the promise to not only preserve the language but to restore it to daily use. This has been a pledge kept over time, through transitions in principal chiefs and council members.

Other tribal nations within Oklahoma’s borders have similar language restoration efforts. We look forward to having more fluent speakers of Indigenous languages to offer more foreign language credit for those classes.

Tribes have been great partners with the state, and its citizens are also Oklahomans. As the tribes thrive, so does the state, and this includes the vibrancy of Indigenous languages.

We congratulate the Cherokee Nation on opening this center and appreciate the ongoing priority to language education.