William G. Hollingsworth: Gov. Stitt, please courageously change your mind

It might help Stitt to address that question wisely if he would again consider the basic purpose of any government, whether local, state, or federal. Simply stated, that purpose is to protect the people being governed. We willingly submit to the coercion inherent in having a government for but one reason: We want and need government to protect us.

Given the proven difference that a mask mandate can make in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, the failure of any local or state government or any school board to mandate masks in a raging pandemic is an egregious breach of the basic contract between government and citizenry.

That contract says, “We will obey you, government, if you will do your best to protect us all.”

It might also help our governor, our state Board of Education, and — unless Stitt swiftly acts — Oklahoma’s “hold-out” towns and cities to reconsider their refusal to mandate masks if they would try doing this: think of themselves as lifeguards.

Imagine a lifeguard on duty who sees and hears someone in deep water screaming for help. What if instead of doing his or her best to save that person, the lifeguard recites some truisms about the importance of protecting individual liberty and personal responsibility?