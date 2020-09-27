William C. Kellough; SQ 805 will safely address prison overcrowding

Most district attorneys I know will acknowledge the benefits of alternatives to incarceration for low-level, non-violent felons. But the law on the books gives them entirely too much power at the expense of judges and juries. Now is the time to take steps to change that imbalance.

In my eight years on the bench, I imposed thousands of years of sentences on defendants who truly deserved it with an absolute clear conscience. It is altogether different, however, to approve plea agreements or instruct juries based on the application of an archaic and punitive sentencing regime for non-violent offenders. Doubling or tripling the number of years of useless incarceration, which is not based on the severity of the crime or the expectation of rehabilitation, does not truly reflect Oklahoma values. Sentencing reform has been debated in the Legislature for years. Now is the time for citizens to take action.

Long prison sentences are costly to Oklahomans. Taxpayers pay over half a billion dollars each year to cover the costs of our state’s overflowing prisons. The costs continue to rise as individuals are given repeat sentence penalties that extend lighter sentences by years, decades or even a lifetime.

Under SQ 805, Violent criminals will continue to be subject to enhanced sentences based on prior convictions which may be costly, but necessary for public safety.