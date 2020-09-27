William C. Kellough; SQ 805 will safely address prison overcrowding

On Nov. 3, Oklahomans have an opportunity to reduce the prison population safely, saving taxpayer dollars by decreasing long and punitive prison sentences for nonviolent offenders. Where the Legislature fails to act, the people have the power to pass meaningful reform. I am referring to State Question 805.
It does not matter if the crime is stealing a lawnmower or breaking into a vending machine. If the accused has committed one or more prior felonies of any kind, the current sentence is increased potentially up to life in prison. Prosecutors will quickly say that rarely do defendants go to prison for life after stealing their second lawnmower. This may be true. But the threat of that punishment is often used as leverage to “negotiate” a longer sentence. Longer sentences in prison should not be the result of leverage in plea bargaining. Sentences, like all aspects of criminal procedure, should be based on justice, not gamesmanship.
This common practice of allowing prosecutors in Oklahoma, at their sole discretion, to require years on top of the maximum sentence for a nonviolent crime needs to be stopped. Judges and juries are generally powerless to prevent this practice because over 95% of criminal convictions are based on plea agreements and not trials, either by jury or to the judge. Using the leverage of these enhanced sentences for second offenses, prosecutors can demand pleas of guilty and long prison sentences rather than more useful alternatives such as diversion programs, treatment and productive probation.
Most district attorneys I know will acknowledge the benefits of alternatives to incarceration for low-level, non-violent felons. But the law on the books gives them entirely too much power at the expense of judges and juries. Now is the time to take steps to change that imbalance.
In my eight years on the bench, I imposed thousands of years of sentences on defendants who truly deserved it with an absolute clear conscience. It is altogether different, however, to approve plea agreements or instruct juries based on the application of an archaic and punitive sentencing regime for non-violent offenders. Doubling or tripling the number of years of useless incarceration, which is not based on the severity of the crime or the expectation of rehabilitation, does not truly reflect Oklahoma values. Sentencing reform has been debated in the Legislature for years. Now is the time for citizens to take action.
Long prison sentences are costly to Oklahomans. Taxpayers pay over half a billion dollars each year to cover the costs of our state’s overflowing prisons. The costs continue to rise as individuals are given repeat sentence penalties that extend lighter sentences by years, decades or even a lifetime.
Under SQ 805, Violent criminals will continue to be subject to enhanced sentences based on prior convictions which may be costly, but necessary for public safety.
Money saved from limiting repeat sentence penalties can be redirected to resources for survivors of domestic violence, mental health support and substance abuse services that lower the chance of repeated offenses, correct harmful behaviors and give people the resources to turn their lives around.
As prisons continue to overflow and an important election draws near, we must put words into action and address prison overcrowding in Oklahoma. This November is the time to make an impact by voting yes on SQ 805.
William Kellough is a Tulsa attorney and former Tulsa County presiding district judge assigned to a felony docket. He is board president of 1st Step Male Diversion Program Inc.
