Who needs Tulsa Area United Way? We all do

During our visit to The Salvation Army, we met a young couple who were living in one of The Salvation Army’s transitional housing apartments made possible by the community-wide A Way Home for Tulsa initiative. Before arriving at The Salvation Army, they had lived in their car for two years with their toddler.

They had lost custody of their son. But the good news came when they got involved with The Salvation Army. They received substance abuse counseling and rehabilitation. They found job training at Tulsa Welding School and a new job as a welder.

They were also connected with a local church that surrounded them with loving support.

The day we met, thanks to the help they received and their own hard work, this couple was only days away from closing on their very first home.

And the best news of all, they had regained custody of their 3-year-old son! As they told us their story, they glowed with joy and gratitude for a program funded by United Way!

Tulsa Area United Way strengthens our local nonprofits in so many ways — too many to mention here.