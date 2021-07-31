Who needs Tulsa Area United Way? We all do

My journey with the Tulsa Area United Way began over 30 years ago when I joined the staff of TTCU Federal Credit Union.
TTCU held a United Way campaign where I was asked to make a small pledge from each paycheck. I was told I would be helping strengthen the social safety net in our community by funding organizations like Big Brothers & Big Sisters and many other worthy nonprofits.
I had served as a Big Brother for several years, so this made great sense to me. I also had established good giving habits to my church and was experiencing the benefits and blessings of disciplined giving. It was a relatively easy next step to say ‘yes’ to this new commitment, and I have never regretted it.
After all these years, I am extremely proud that TTCU is one of more than 900 companies that conduct annual United Way campaigns to encourage their teams to give back to the community.
A few years ago, I was asked to join the Tulsa Area United Way board, which gave me a deep dive into the nuts and bolts — how it works, what causes it funds, its impact on people in our local communities and the synergy it provides to the nonprofit community in the Tulsa region.
Being on the inside, so to speak, I saw first-hand the incredible accountability United Way requires of its 59 partner agencies so donors can be confident their money is going to worthy and effective causes.
Each year, more than 170 Tulsa area employees and executives volunteer 6,000 hours of their time poring over applications for funding. They look under the hood, examining budgets, past results and agency governance practices. They make sure our donations are addressing the right needs in our community.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and I are co-chairing the 2021 Tulsa Area United Way campaign with the goal of raising millions of dollars to support the 59 partner agencies that receive a portion of their annual operating budgets from United Way (on average, 10% to 15%).
Karen and I have visited every agency this year, and we have learned so much from these on-site visits. These remarkable agencies address a wide range of community needs — from blood donations to child abuse to developmental disabilities; from disaster assistance to domestic violence to early childhood education to foster care to grief counseling to health and wellness.
They work to help those who suffer homelessness and hunger. They provide job training, legal assistance and mental health assistance. They offer senior citizens programs and programs to overcome substance abuse. And that’s just to name a few.
It’s likely that someone you know — a family member, friend, co-worker, or even yourself — has benefited from one of these agencies at one time or another.
During our visit to The Salvation Army, we met a young couple who were living in one of The Salvation Army’s transitional housing apartments made possible by the community-wide A Way Home for Tulsa initiative. Before arriving at The Salvation Army, they had lived in their car for two years with their toddler.
They had lost custody of their son. But the good news came when they got involved with The Salvation Army. They received substance abuse counseling and rehabilitation. They found job training at Tulsa Welding School and a new job as a welder.
They were also connected with a local church that surrounded them with loving support.
The day we met, thanks to the help they received and their own hard work, this couple was only days away from closing on their very first home.
And the best news of all, they had regained custody of their 3-year-old son! As they told us their story, they glowed with joy and gratitude for a program funded by United Way!
Tulsa Area United Way strengthens our local nonprofits in so many ways — too many to mention here.
But its most important function is to raise the much-needed funds that provide financial stability to these agencies. This stability assures continuation of services vital to the health of our area communities. The Tulsa region is a better place because of Tulsa Area United Way.
A United Way rallying cry is We Are Better United because we can do so much more when we pull together. With more than 25,000 area employees donating to Tulsa Area United Way each year, it doesn’t take large pledges to make a difference. Small, individual pledges add up. Even during a pandemic, last year donors gave more than $24 million.
Another way TAUW makes this a better place is through the education provided during the workplace campaigns. If your company is considering holding a workplace campaign, it’s an easy way to provide what could be life-saving education to your employees, because we all need help sometimes.
It’s not too late for you and your company to join 900 other local businesses and make a campaign available for your team. I promise it will make a huge difference for someone you know!
Go to www.TAUW.org to learn more about how to volunteer, give, or access services.
Featured video: