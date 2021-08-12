Wayne Greene: X marks the (COVID-19) spot

Here's a little art project for you.
Take a piece of paper, or just imagine one in your head, and put an X in the center.
(Not too big — you're going to want to conserve space on the page.)
From that X, spoke out three short lines with X's at the end of each. Then alternate having three or four spokes from each X, always ending in another X. Keep going. You'll run out of paper pretty fast and end up with a page filled with X's.
It's a graphic representation of a geometric progression. When I did it, it looked a little bit like the view of the white blossom of a dandelion seen from above after only four generations.
Now imagine that each X is a human being, and you have a good notion of how fast COVID-19 can spread from one person in a matter of days if each person infects an average of 3.5 others.
Depending on whom you ask, you can get different values for COVID's rate of spread — value R — for the disease in the nation or the state.
An R value of 3.5 is probably on the high side, but I found a reasonably reliable looking estimate online that the number of COVID infections in Oklahoma doubles every 14 days.
Remember, we have a running start. At this point, the state's dandelion doesn't have a single X at the center but thousands of active cases.
If they double every two weeks, we'll have hundreds of thousands of active cases in short order.
It doesn't have to be that way.
Through hygiene, spacing and masks, we can slow and gradually end the spread of the disease. In fact, we've already done that once, and then we relaxed our vigilance.
Through vaccination, we can make COVID less dangerous. Vaccinated people can still contract and spread the virus, but they are far less likely to become seriously ill or die.
Let's talk about personal responsibility, a term thrown around a lot by the unvaccinated and those who enable such poor thinking.
In one sense, getting vaccinated and being careful about the way you act in public is a matter of personal responsibility. As part of the social contract, you are responsible for not spreading a disease. As a matter of self-preservation, you are responsible for avoiding potentially life-threatening viruses.
But your personal responsibility ends somewhere within a 6-foot radius. Inside that circle, it's a social responsibility, which is exponentially more important. Take another look at that page of spoking X's if you don't understand that.
With communicable diseases, it's immoral not to do the simple things that will protect your fellow humans. Failing to get vaccinated and refusing to wear a mask in public are just plain wrong. It's dangerous thinking. Selfishness.
I heard a physician on National Public Radio last week make a useful comparison of tetanus and COVID.
If I choose to walk around with bare feet in an area with rusty nails and infect myself with tetanus, I have made myself sick. I have taken personal responsibility, failed the test and will pay the consequences, but, at least as far as the disease's spread goes, the impact stops with me.
If I choose to walk around unmasked with COVID-19 and infect others, I have made others sick. I have taken no responsibility and inflicted my ignorance, and disease, on others.
If I refuse to be vaccinated and get seriously ill, I will probably end up in a hospital, which means there will be less room in that hospital for another sick person. All those who treat me will be put at risk of being infected.
If I can't afford an ICU room — and even with insurance the price can be enormous — the costs of treating me will be transferred either to the taxpaying public or the premium-paying people.
We know how to defeat the threat of COVID-19. Nothing involved is dangerous, expensive or particularly hard to do.
Get vaccinated. Wear a mask in public. Wash your hands. Don't invade the private space of other people. If you get sick, stay home.
The real challenge here isn't one of money or effort but of morality. Can we live out the fundamental rule of almost every religion? Love your neighbor as you do yourself.
Word of the week: reification — treating something abstract as a physical thing. An easy tell for when someone is reifying is that they will capitalize the word although there is no linguistic reason to do so. An example: labor is work, but Labor is the reified embodiment of people who work and their political leadership.