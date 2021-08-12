Wayne Greene: X marks the (COVID-19) spot

With communicable diseases, it's immoral not to do the simple things that will protect your fellow humans. Failing to get vaccinated and refusing to wear a mask in public are just plain wrong. It's dangerous thinking. Selfishness.

I heard a physician on National Public Radio last week make a useful comparison of tetanus and COVID.

If I choose to walk around with bare feet in an area with rusty nails and infect myself with tetanus, I have made myself sick. I have taken personal responsibility, failed the test and will pay the consequences, but, at least as far as the disease's spread goes, the impact stops with me.

If I choose to walk around unmasked with COVID-19 and infect others, I have made others sick. I have taken no responsibility and inflicted my ignorance, and disease, on others.

If I refuse to be vaccinated and get seriously ill, I will probably end up in a hospital, which means there will be less room in that hospital for another sick person. All those who treat me will be put at risk of being infected.

If I can't afford an ICU room — and even with insurance the price can be enormous — the costs of treating me will be transferred either to the taxpaying public or the premium-paying people.