Wayne Greene: Worried about society coming unhinged? Take two heroes and call me in the morning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These are crazy days.

Wildfires in the West, hurricanes lining up in the East and a raging pandemic from coast to coast.

We’ve got extreme political turmoil, people afraid to leave their homes and signs everywhere that our society may be coming a little unhinged.

How about a couple of feel-good stories of selfless courage to break up the isolation, fear and confusion?

Right about now, it seems we could all benefit by considering the acts of two brave American men who did the right thing because it was the right thing to do ... regardless of the risks.

On Sept. 11, Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne received the Medal of Honor for his valor in an Oct. 22, 2015, raid on an ISIS prison in northern Iraq that rescued more than 70 captives who were about to be massacred.

During the nighttime operation, Payne led troops that successfully rescued 38 hostages from one part of the ISIS compound before going to the aid of soldiers under fire in another area.

Initially, Payne scaled a ladder onto the roof of a building under sustained enemy machine gun fire and returned the fight with hand grenades and small arms.