Wayne Greene: Words of wisdom and leadership from 10 women who could be president

If you want to feel good about democracy and the future of Tulsa, Oklahoma and America, take a look at the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa’s annual Madam President Awards.

I’ll admit some personal interest here. I was the chairman of the League’s Madam President Committee this year. Like a lot of fundraising efforts it was complicated by the global pandemic, but it was also made remarkably easy by the mission of the League.

The League of Women Voters is all about creating a corps of committed, educated confident voters and, frankly, there are a lot of heroes in Tulsa who are willing to support that mission with their money, time and talent.

If you're a group that been struggling against the patriarchy for 100 years, a virus and a little social distancing is, well, survivable.

Challenge grants from Kathy Taylor and the George Kaiser Family Foundation brought support from Burt Holmes, a bipartisan coalition of Tulsa County legislators organized by Rep. Meloyde Blancett, local bankers Tom Bennett Jr. and Gentner Drummond and League members. The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation have been mainstays for years, and still are.

The event was held virtually on the League’s Facebook page Thursday evening. You can see it anytime on the League’s website.