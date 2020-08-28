Wayne Greene: Words of wisdom and leadership from 10 women who could be president

If you want to feel good about democracy and the future of Tulsa, Oklahoma and America, take a look at the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa’s annual Madam President Awards.
I’ll admit some personal interest here. I was the chairman of the League’s Madam President Committee this year. Like a lot of fundraising efforts it was complicated by the global pandemic, but it was also made remarkably easy by the mission of the League.
The League of Women Voters is all about creating a corps of committed, educated confident voters and, frankly, there are a lot of heroes in Tulsa who are willing to support that mission with their money, time and talent.
If you're a group that been struggling against the patriarchy for 100 years, a virus and a little social distancing is, well, survivable.
Challenge grants from Kathy Taylor and the George Kaiser Family Foundation brought support from Burt Holmes, a bipartisan coalition of Tulsa County legislators organized by Rep. Meloyde Blancett, local bankers Tom Bennett Jr. and Gentner Drummond and League members. The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation have been mainstays for years, and still are.
The event was held virtually on the League’s Facebook page Thursday evening. You can see it anytime on the League’s website.
The highlights of the evening are the ten video clips – ranging from a minute to 90 seconds – from each of the 10 honorees. Videographer Mike Simons captured the women in their homes and offices, and gave them a chance to speak out.
It’s a diverse, talented and motivated group of women, including educators, visionaries, public servants, idealists, students, dreamers, and radicals. It's worth your time. The nominators brought us 10 women who are committed to improving their community and empowering other women.
Elementary school student Kaylie Carranza, a nominee of Tulsa Changemakers, speaks with the confidence of a mature woman. The award is supposed to go to local woman who “could be president.” You won’t get me to bet against that possibility with Carranza, who seems to combine fearlessness and genuine compassion.
State Board of Education member Carlisha Williams Bradley, executive director of ImpactTulsa, challenges us to be the change we seek with an eye toward her 1-year-old son and "daily inspiration," Carter and the memory of her sharecropper grandfather.
Retired Tulsa World Publisher and President Gloria Fletcher says the empowerment of women is essential to a stronger democracy. Amen to that.
Downtown Coordinating Council Assistant Director Maggie Hoey takes time to salute the female mentors in her education, career, family and her circle of friends.
“I am what I am, and I do the work that I do because they inspire me so much,” she said.
Tulsa Chief of Economic Development Kian Kamas talks about the importance of women advocating for the policies essential to their families and their communities.
Tulsa Fire Department Training Chief Julie Lynn, a 22-year Tulsa Fire Department veteran and the first woman on the state Fire Marshal Commission, envisions a greater, stronger and safer Tulsa and Oklahoma.
Allied Fence Co. President Lane Matheson, founder of the Tulsa Engineering Academy and former robotics team coach at Memorial High School, says, “I think I have learned at least as much if not more than my students,” and it makes you realize how lucky those students were.
Family Safety Center Executive Director Suzann Stewart remembers former League champions Nancy Feldman and Penny Williams and the truth that “leadership not only requires a lot of sacrifice. It require you to ask others to make those sacrifices, too.”
Tahira Taqi, senior project manager at Urban Strategies Inc., speaks out for justice: “Until we begin caring for and empowering all people – people of all races, abilities, ages, income levels, sexual orientations – we will not achieve true equality, and that effects everyone in our city. When you see injustices happening, I implore you to speak up, no matter how uncomfortable that may feel.”
And Tulsa Economic Development Corp. CEO Rose Washington, who will become the first African American chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber next year, talks about her grandmother, guardian and “angel,” Rosie Washington, who cast her first legal vote at the age of 62, thanks to the Voting Rights Act.
It was an inspiring evening.
At the end you’re not sure whether to clap or shout, but you darned sure are ready to go vote.