Wayne Greene: Why you shouldn't vote twice, no matter what the president says.

Vote twice, lose your right to vote.

As Ziriax pointed out, it’s incredibly easy to catch anyone foolish enough to try it.

Some have suggested that the state’s temporary relaxation of absentee voting rules will lead to more voting fraud. It hasn’t, and it won’t.

If you request an absentee ballot, the state keeps a record of that request. If you then show up at your polling place on Nov. 3 and try to vote again, the poll workers will know you were issued an absentee ballot. It’s right there in the registry.

They’ll ask you if you’ve submitted that absentee ballot. If you say you haven’t, they’ll have you sign an affidavit attesting to that and issue you a ballot.

If you actually did mail in that absentee ballot and thought you were getting away with something, watch out.

The state keeps close records on who has been issued ballots by mail or in person and who has returned those ballots. It’s a double-entry bookkeeping process, and all the ledgers have to balance.

If the records don’t match up after the election because someone tried to pull a fast one, it all goes to the district attorney.