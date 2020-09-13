Wayne Greene: Why you shouldn't vote twice, no matter what the president says.

In the coming presidential election, every registered citizen should vote.
It’s a civic duty and a right, guaranteed in no less than four amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
So please vote.
But only do it once.
I’ve taken the state election officials to task quite a bit recently, so it’s with great pleasure that I say that state Election Secretary Paul Ziriax got this one completely right.
When Oklahoma City television station KFOR asked about President Donald Trump’s suggestion that his supporters vote twice in the presidential election this year, Ziriax’s response was blunt and absolutely right.
“Frankly, only a moron would try to vote twice in my opinion,” Ziriax said.
He added that every person who tries to vote twice gets caught.
Yep.
Voting twice is a felony. In Oklahoma, it can get you up to five years in prison.
By the way, in Oklahoma, felons lose their right to vote until they have served every day of their sentence — regardless of probation, parole, early release, suspended sentences or what have you. If the judge sentences you to five years, you can’t vote for five years.
Vote twice, lose your right to vote.
As Ziriax pointed out, it’s incredibly easy to catch anyone foolish enough to try it.
Some have suggested that the state’s temporary relaxation of absentee voting rules will lead to more voting fraud. It hasn’t, and it won’t.
If you request an absentee ballot, the state keeps a record of that request. If you then show up at your polling place on Nov. 3 and try to vote again, the poll workers will know you were issued an absentee ballot. It’s right there in the registry.
They’ll ask you if you’ve submitted that absentee ballot. If you say you haven’t, they’ll have you sign an affidavit attesting to that and issue you a ballot.
If you actually did mail in that absentee ballot and thought you were getting away with something, watch out.
The state keeps close records on who has been issued ballots by mail or in person and who has returned those ballots. It’s a double-entry bookkeeping process, and all the ledgers have to balance.
If the records don’t match up after the election because someone tried to pull a fast one, it all goes to the district attorney.
Anyone who would try to get in a second vote among the hundreds of thousands that will be cast in Oklahoma and the millions that will be cast nationwide would be foolish beyond any reason, and I appreciated Paul Ziriax saying so without reservation.
If he can get that issue so right, he ought to be able to get the absentee ballot notarization issue right, too.
Oklahoma policymakers, including the election secretary, seem unaccountably dedicated to sticking with the state’s requirement that absentee ballots be notarized.
Notarization really doesn’t do anything to ensure a more secure election. The photo ID exception that the state allowed in June’s primary and August’s run-off worked well to make sure that ballots were cast by the people who were supposed to be casting them.
The exception allows voters to photocopy any ID that would be acceptable for in-person voting and include it with their returned absentee ballot in lieu of notarization.
Notarization obviously makes the absentee voting process more difficult. Where can you find a notary?
During a pandemic, it also makes it makes it more dangerous. Why do I have to share space with a stranger to validate my ballot?
If the photo ID exception was good enough for security of the past two elections, it ought to be good enough forever.
But the law allowing for the exception expires at the end of the year. Starting with the first election in 2015, every absentee voter will have to find a notary. Of course, the pandemic will be all better by then, right?
A suspicious mind would think the Legislature has an interest in making it difficult to vote by mail in Oklahoma.
I’ll admit, I have a suspicious mind.
The Legislature can prove me wrong by making the photo ID exception permanent next year.
But let’s get back to that baloney about voting twice.
No matter what the president says (and he says he was joking) don’t try it.
If you don’t believe me, believe the state’s top election official.
“I don’t care who says it, the bottom line is what we need to do in Oklahoma is follow our laws,” Ziriax told KFOR.
So, whether you prefer to do it in person or by mail, please vote.
Do it carefully and proudly.
And then don’t do it again until the next election.
