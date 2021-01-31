Wayne Greene: When Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, it raised a lump in our throats. Here's why that matters.

I enjoyed Joe Biden’s inaugural address. He said the right things and said them well.

He didn’t jump into policy, but kept the discussion on a high plane, concentrating on themes of near universal agreement: love of country, devotion to duty and unity.

We can argue the details next week, but for now, this we all should believe....

For that moment, he was as effective a communicator as Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, which puts him in very rare air. It was a good speech.

But the only moments during the inauguration when I felt a lump in my throat came when Lady Gaga sang the national anthem and later, when Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.”

Later that evening, I watched the performances again, and they didn’t have the same effect. I wondered about the strange rhythms of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and I wasn’t quite in love with J.Lo’s voice. They sang well, but it wasn’t grabbing me nearly as much.

I reached out to Kostis Protopapas, artistic director of Opera Santa Barbara and former artistic director of Tulsa Opera, for a more expert evaluation of the women’s singing.