Wayne Greene: When Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, it raised a lump in our throats. Here's why that matters.

I enjoyed Joe Biden’s inaugural address. He said the right things and said them well.
He didn’t jump into policy, but kept the discussion on a high plane, concentrating on themes of near universal agreement: love of country, devotion to duty and unity.
We can argue the details next week, but for now, this we all should believe....
For that moment, he was as effective a communicator as Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, which puts him in very rare air. It was a good speech.
But the only moments during the inauguration when I felt a lump in my throat came when Lady Gaga sang the national anthem and later, when Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.”
Later that evening, I watched the performances again, and they didn’t have the same effect. I wondered about the strange rhythms of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and I wasn’t quite in love with J.Lo’s voice. They sang well, but it wasn’t grabbing me nearly as much.
I reached out to Kostis Protopapas, artistic director of Opera Santa Barbara and former artistic director of Tulsa Opera, for a more expert evaluation of the women’s singing.
He admitted to some discomfort with the question, because the inauguration isn’t a music performance, it is a national ceremony where some songs are sung. As such, you evaluate the singing very differently than you might someone auditioning for one of his operas.
But he said both women sang well. Their intonation was good. They had solid, strong voices. They weren’t lip-syncing. And, most important, they captured the emotion of the moment effectively.
Lady Gaga and the Marine Corps Band reset the national anthem from its usual 3/4 time to 4/4 time, a choice that he said could be interesting because it forces us to listen to the music with different ears.
“You heard the national anthem like you never heard it before,” he said.
At the same time, people don’t like to hear innovation in “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Many people want to hear their national anthem sung the same way every time as a matter of respect. The song is supposed to be about us as a nation not you as a performer.
His conclusion was that Lady Gaga’s performance was memorable, but not so self-indulgent as to upset listeners.
Lopez’s voice isn’t as clarion as Lady Gaga’s, but her performance was spirited. (For those who wondered, the words Lopez shouted toward the end of her performance were the final words of the “Pledge of Allegiance” in Spanish: Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos!)
Protopapas’ bottom line was that both performances worked.
Beyond their fame and talent, there’s a reason the Biden people invited those women to sing. Lady Gaga is an advocate for abused women and LGBTQ people. Lopez is a Hispanic superstar. They, along with Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, a young Black woman, represent the minority voices the new president clearly wanted to emphasize.
More generally speaking, there is an important psychological reason why most presidents invite artists to perform at their inaugurations, Protopapas said.
“With music you can tell things that you can’t tell any other way,” he said.
Important national rites of passage demand song, dance and poetry, he said.
“Take that out the arts, and then what’s left?”
There’s something to that point.
I can’s remember much of Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, except that there was a lot of bleak imagery. I can’t remember a single word Bill Clinton and Barack Obama said after they were sworn in.
But I do remember Maya Angelou’s peculiar poem for Clinton in 1993, and Aretha Franklin’s amazing rendition of “My Country Tis of Thee” for Obama in 2009. From the same inauguration, Protopapas remembered a quartet that included Yo-Yo Ma and Ithzak Perlman performing a John Williams composition based on that most American of songs, “Simple Gifts.” As soon as he mentioned it, I remembered, too.
Music — the arts in general — make emotional memories that aren’t as soon forgotten as the intellectual ones.
And, Protopapas said, the artistic voice is freer to make critical points that we might not accept if they were spoken plainly. (You can hear more of his thoughts on this topic in the video attached to this story online.)
John Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address was one of the most memorable presidential speeches of contemporary times.
He said: “Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans....”
And, of course: “...ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
But for many, as memorable as the new president’s speech, was poem read by a 85-year-old Robert Frost.
Frost had composed a new piece for the occasion, but the blinding sun made it impossible for him to see the words on the page. So, improvising, he recited his poem, “The Gift Outright,” from memory, changing the last line to reflect the hope of the new administration.
When Frost died, Kennedy returned the favor, speaking at an Amherst College event honoring Frost’s life.
Protopapas can quote Kennedy’s comments verbatim because, he says, they so well encapsulate the essential role of the artist — the voice that is free to speak truth to power — another reason we want our national ceremonies blessed by the anointing oils of the arts: “The artist, however faithful to his personal vision of reality, becomes the last champion of the individual mind and sensibility against an intrusive society and an officious state.”
It’s a long way from Robert Frost to Lady Gaga, but the same themes apply to both and to Angelou, Franklin and all the others. At critical moments in history, presidents and voters need the arts. They are the anointing oils that make important moments unforgettable.
Word of the week: Anglophone — Someone who speaks English, often someone who speaks only English. My mind has jettisoned most of its eight hours of college French and six hours of Italian, so the exclusively Anglophone community would include me.
Featured video: