Wayne Greene: What do the decline and fall of Rome and the 21st century have in common? Climate change and infectious disease

Over the centuries, historians (professional and amateur); economists, politicians, generals, archeologists and moralists have suggested hundreds of theories for the rise and fall of the Roman Empire.
University of Oklahoma Provost Emeritus Kyle Harper has a strong one of his own that echoes in the 21st century.
In his 2017 book, “The Fate of Rome,” Harper brings together climatology, volcanology, astronomy, archeology, virology and classical studies to describe an ecological overlay that shaped and drove the human factors in Rome’s demise.
Two critical global trends — climate change (mostly natural but augmented by Roman deforestation) and infectious disease — sapped Rome’s social reserves and left it unsustainable.
“The rise and fall of Rome remind us that the story of human civilization is, through and through, an environmental drama,” Harper writes.
A long period of warm, humid weather allowed Rome to thrive. Harvests were good and the empire spread. But forces within the sun and the Earth, helped along by the axes of Rome, destabilized the climate. Crops failed. People starved. The borders crumbled.
Harper makes a convincing case that Roman society played a more active role in the second vector of destruction, disease.
The empire’s success brought unprecedented food diversity, trade and population growth and concentration. Those were the ideal factors for uncovering, spreading and encouraging a series of deadly infectious diseases.
The second century’s Antonine Plague, probably a form of bubonic plague although centuries-later diagnosis is largely an educated guess, killed somewhere between 1.5 million and 25 million. The lower-end estimate would be double the U.S. toll from COVID-19 so far. The upper end was better than a third of the Roman world.
If the empire rebounded to a large degree, it would never be the same. The third century’s Plague of Cyprian, perhaps a relative of Ebola, and the sixth century’s Plague of Justinian, more certainly bubonic plague, would ultimately undo what Augustus had built.
As Harper demonstrates, depopulation by disease led to a vicious cycle of social failures — the weakening of the legions, reductions in food production, the debasement of the currency. The empire was easy prey for the invading hordes from the East, who may well have been driven by the same climatological issues as were magnifying Rome’s social weaknesses.
Climate change? Infectious diseases? The natural forces that largely brought Rome to its knees are as real as the mask on my face.
I recently spoke with Harper about “The Fate of Rome” and his next project, “Plagues Upon the Earth,” a 230,000-word comprehensive history of infectious disease. It’s aimed at the sweet spot of modern publishing, the educated but inexpert audience, and it sounds like a book the world is waiting for.
He had been working on the project for a couple of years before the pandemic gave it new currency and gave him a long quarantine to finish it. It’s expected out this summer.
The big surprise of Harper’s book — based on genomic evidence — is that most of the diseases that we battle are newcomers on the Earth, dating back 2,000 and 3,000 years. Humans of the pre-agricultural world did not know cholera, smallpox or bubonic plague. It took the dense populations, dietary change and other phenomena of a more modern civilization to unleash those killers.
The same forces that introduced, spread and encouraged the plagues of Rome, have driven disease ever since. From horse to sail to steamship to jet airplane, our ability to move people and goods has gotten faster and reached further, as has our ability to create pandemics. Black death came to Europe on a horse. Smallpox travelled to the New World on ships. Cholera was a product of the steamship. AIDS and COVID-19 flew into town.
Our understanding of virology, may give us an intellectual construct that helps avoid or at least blunt some of the pandemic-driven social pathologies of the fourth and 14th centuries, but that doesn’t mean COIVD-19 won’t also damage our politics, our finances and our social resiliency.
“When disease becomes less overwhelming, things don’t just snap back,” he said.
Historians are loathe to talk about lessons of history. Every set of historical points is unique, so you can’t assume that what happened after the reign of Constantine will be repeated, and you certainly can’t look to it as a destiny.
But I was able to tease out one constant that Harper thinks applies equally in the fourth century and today.
“Nature has been and will remain a very powerful force that shapes our societies,” he said.
Then he added a second constant: “Sometimes we tend forget that.”
