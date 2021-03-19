Wayne Greene: What do the decline and fall of Rome and the 21st century have in common? Climate change and infectious disease

The empire’s success brought unprecedented food diversity, trade and population growth and concentration. Those were the ideal factors for uncovering, spreading and encouraging a series of deadly infectious diseases.

The second century’s Antonine Plague, probably a form of bubonic plague although centuries-later diagnosis is largely an educated guess, killed somewhere between 1.5 million and 25 million. The lower-end estimate would be double the U.S. toll from COVID-19 so far. The upper end was better than a third of the Roman world.

If the empire rebounded to a large degree, it would never be the same. The third century’s Plague of Cyprian, perhaps a relative of Ebola, and the sixth century’s Plague of Justinian, more certainly bubonic plague, would ultimately undo what Augustus had built.

As Harper demonstrates, depopulation by disease led to a vicious cycle of social failures — the weakening of the legions, reductions in food production, the debasement of the currency. The empire was easy prey for the invading hordes from the East, who may well have been driven by the same climatological issues as were magnifying Rome’s social weaknesses.

Climate change? Infectious diseases? The natural forces that largely brought Rome to its knees are as real as the mask on my face.