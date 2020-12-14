Wayne Greene: Tulsa doctors worry about what happens if too few people line up for COVID-19 vaccination

Grogg is a pediatrician, vaccinologist and the American Osteopathic Association’s liaison on the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

What happens if we fall short of that 60% goal and the pandemic is slowed but continues?

Three implications seem to loom.

First, people who refused the vaccine will continue to get sick, miss work, spread the disease and, in too many cases, die. That depletes the workforce and allows pandemic fear to cripple our willingness to re-emerge into normal commerce.

Second, it means the health care system, which could be doing other things, will still be occupied treating people for a preventable disease. If the ICU and recovery wards are dealing with people with COVID-19, there’s less space for anyone else and the hospital continues to be a vector for the disease’s spread for vaccine holdouts and those with compromised immune systems.

One implication of that development is that elective surgeries will be less frequent. Here’s the thing about a lot of elective surgeries: They don’t seem to be as elective to the people who need them. If you need a hernia repair, it will be difficult to wait because the health care system is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.