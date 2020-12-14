Wayne Greene: Tulsa doctors worry about what happens if too few people line up for COVID-19 vaccination

We’re all in this together.
The basic truth of public health is that it only works if the public cooperates.
The COVID-19 pandemic conflict has played out most dramatically so far in the resistance of some people to wearing masks in public places and doing other simple things to protect themselves and others.
Mask mandates have been effective in flattening the spread of COVID-19 where they have been implemented, but Gov. Kevin Stitt has been stubbornly resistant to a statewide mandates, insisting that it is a matter of personal responsibility, not criminal enforcement.
If a high number of Oklahomans won’t take the simple step of wearing a mask or maintaining a six-foot spacing in a grocery store line, what happens when we ask them to take a vaccine?
Surveys have shown that somewhere between 50% and 70% of the public is willing to step forward and roll up their sleeves.
The percentage who get inoculations is critical to immunologists. To achieve herd immunity, the level where enough people are immune from the disease to protect everyone, the vaccine must be broadly distributed across the population.
The standard goal of herd immunity is 70%. If roughly 10% of Tulsans have immunity from having contracted and survived the disease, we need 60% to get vaccinated, Dr. Stanley Grogg told me.
Grogg is a pediatrician, vaccinologist and the American Osteopathic Association’s liaison on the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
What happens if we fall short of that 60% goal and the pandemic is slowed but continues?
Three implications seem to loom.
First, people who refused the vaccine will continue to get sick, miss work, spread the disease and, in too many cases, die. That depletes the workforce and allows pandemic fear to cripple our willingness to re-emerge into normal commerce.
Second, it means the health care system, which could be doing other things, will still be occupied treating people for a preventable disease. If the ICU and recovery wards are dealing with people with COVID-19, there’s less space for anyone else and the hospital continues to be a vector for the disease’s spread for vaccine holdouts and those with compromised immune systems.
One implication of that development is that elective surgeries will be less frequent. Here’s the thing about a lot of elective surgeries: They don’t seem to be as elective to the people who need them. If you need a hernia repair, it will be difficult to wait because the health care system is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Finally, society will be burdened with the costs of treating people who are sick but need not be.
It doesn’t take long in an ICU unit or a rehab hospital to spend through your savings. The failsafe for many is Medicare and Medicaid, which directly hits federal and state health budgets. The costs of treating insured patients migrates into higher premiums for other insured patients.
All of that represents a substantial social cost to vaccination resistance.
Grogg said the nimbleness of the new vaccines makes a subsequent wave of infections less of a concern, although that’s not without some issues.
If too few people are immunized, they provide a vector for the COVID-19 germs to continue evolving and potentially developing an immunity to the immunizations.
The good news, Grogg said, is that the vaccine manufacturers will be similarly adaptable for a changing viral atmosphere. But one implication is that people who are already vaccinated might have to stand for a a second round of shots to make up for those to refuse to take their medicine.
The solution to all of these potential issues is widespread immunity through mass vaccination.
The vaccine is safe and effective, Grogg said. The greatest risks are a sore arm and perhaps a short-term headache and a low-grade fever. Obviously, that’s less of a risk than the disease itself, he added. The vaccine is 94% effective, which is very high by immunology standards.
The unanswered questions, however, is whether our nation, and Oklahomans in particular, have sufficient foresight and instinct for self-preservation to do the right thing.
There’s something to wonder about when you go into the local grocery store and see your unmasked neighbors buying cartloads of toilet paper.
