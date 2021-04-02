Wayne Greene: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado says he wants a state law with "bite" to let him protect Second Amendment rights

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado strongly endorsed three Second Amendment bills pending in the Oklahoma Legislature in a March 25 speech to the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and called for even more “bite” in state law to prevent federal gun laws from infringing on state citizens’ gun rights.

Senate Bill 631 would declare Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary state and preempt any local legislation concerning the right to keep and bear arms. It declares any local, state or federal effort to buy-back, confiscate or surrender guns, accessories or ammunition to infringe on the Second Amendment.

The bill has passed the state Senate and a House committee. It is awaiting consideration by the full House.

Regalado says the bill doesn’t go far enough. He called for an amendment authorizing state sheriffs to arrest federal law enforcement officials who are violating the Second Amendment.

“I support it, but I also want legislation that has bite,” he said.

“I will stand there, and I will defend your rights, but give me the powers to do it correctly,” Regalado said.