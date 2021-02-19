Wayne Greene: Trying to stay between the lines in a snowpocolypse

What a miserable week.
There’s nothing like seven days of deadly cold and snow to make you realize that the tint of green that spoke of spring when you chose it for the dining room walls looks nothing so much as the preferred hue for prisons when viewed from the perspective of February.
Fun fact: 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit is the same as 40 degrees below zero Celsius. I learned this during one miserable February week in Winnipeg when the outside temperature at no point went above 40 below on either scale. Forty below Celsius or Fahrenheit is plus 233 degrees on the more optimistic Kelvin scale.
I come from suburban people. We aren’t used to 40 below. When it gets cold, we’re accustomed to the central heat providing warmth. If the faucets are dripping, the plumber must be on his way.
Last week — with its threats of rolling blackouts and temperatures that bring to mind the worst weeks of Winnipeg — was obnoxious and foreign, a challenge to my ability to stay between the lines.
Like a lot of Tulsans, my thoughts turned to outdoor projects, planning for a time when my yard no longer reminds me of the set of a post-Apocalyptic science fiction movie.
I shall plant strawberries in one patch, peanuts in another.
I’ll finish my novel longhand while sitting in a Sylvan glade.
I’ll fall in love and build a scale model of the Chrysler Building.
Come spring, I shall have a kitten and give him a pretentious name, but probably call him something simple, like Jake or Ichabod.
I’ll take a long train trip, caring not at all about schedules or destinations.
I’ll paint the hallway canary yellow.
Unable to run Monday morning, I walked a little over two miles along a tight circuit that started in my back bedroom, went through the connecting laundry and kitchen, chicaned around the den’s coffee table and, then, back to the starting line. Based on the six-to-five gait I learned in high school marching band, it was a course of about 85 feet. How many laps I made, I have no idea.
While I walked, I finished listening to “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which would have been a depressing choice except that I was barely paying attention. Something about World War I, I think. The food wasn’t so good, and there was a problem with lice. At one point they ate a suckling pig, but it didn’t digest well. In the end, the Germans lost. It was very sad.
I moved on to “The Great Gatsby,” which I’ve consumed so many times that I could almost recite it to the Audible narrator.
I am the son of some wealthy people in the middle-west — all dead now. I was brought up in America but educated at Oxford because all my ancestors have been educated there for many years. It is a family tradition.
...What part of the middle-west? I inquired casually.
San Francisco.
I drew Bugs Bunny on the kitchen whiteboard and wrote, “C’est n’est pas une chat,” an allusion to those two great surrealists, Rene Magritte and Chuck Jones.
A friend suggested cooking to make the time pass faster. I made rice in the microwave. A covered casserole dish works well for this purpose. It took half an hour and left a bathtub ring of rice bran on the casserole. I’ve got a lot of rice now.
Another friend pointed out a village in west Bengal named Tulsa, population 584. It doesn’t seem to have much going for it. The closest public bus or train service is more than five kilometers away.
I can’t tell if there’s wifi, which makes me less anxious to test the options of Tulsa Remote along the Jhantipahari-Saltora Road (5,000 rupees, if you can make in 12 months).
On the other hand, the high temperature Tuesday in nearby Bokaro Steel City was 86 degrees (Fahrenheit). That’s 30 Celsius, a bit over 303 Kelvin.
After a week of enforced confinement, my home is well vacuumed. I have one of those Black & Decker jobs that works best if you empty its contents after every use. Instead of getting a kitten, I may opt to build an automaton kitty out of household lint. I will give it a pretentious name, but call it IKEA.
The polite thing to do, the suburban thing to do, is to count my blessings, of which I have many.
“Just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had,” as father Carroway says on page 1.
I’ve got lint-free floors and Amazon prime pumping classic TV to my phone. I’ve got rupees in the bank, dreams of a canary yellow hallway and plenty of rice.
Cuddle up, IKEA, it’s going to be a cold one tonight.
Word of the week: farshimmelt (sometimes spelled farschimmelt) — confused, disoriented. Dr. Sidney Freedman used the Yiddish word to describe Hawkeye’s state of mind in an episode of M*A*S*H in which Capt. Pierce was sleepwalking.
