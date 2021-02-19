Wayne Greene: Trying to stay between the lines in a snowpocolypse

I’ll fall in love and build a scale model of the Chrysler Building.

Come spring, I shall have a kitten and give him a pretentious name, but probably call him something simple, like Jake or Ichabod.

I’ll take a long train trip, caring not at all about schedules or destinations.

I’ll paint the hallway canary yellow.

Unable to run Monday morning, I walked a little over two miles along a tight circuit that started in my back bedroom, went through the connecting laundry and kitchen, chicaned around the den’s coffee table and, then, back to the starting line. Based on the six-to-five gait I learned in high school marching band, it was a course of about 85 feet. How many laps I made, I have no idea.

While I walked, I finished listening to “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which would have been a depressing choice except that I was barely paying attention. Something about World War I, I think. The food wasn’t so good, and there was a problem with lice. At one point they ate a suckling pig, but it didn’t digest well. In the end, the Germans lost. It was very sad.

I moved on to “The Great Gatsby,” which I’ve consumed so many times that I could almost recite it to the Audible narrator.