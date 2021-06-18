Wayne Greene: Tough politics at the state Capitol

On May 20, Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed House Bill 1849.
In his two sentence veto message, Stitt said the bill’s provision would have complicated the state’s tax code unnecessarily.
There is no dispute that Oklahoma tax code is extremely complicated. Title 68 of state statute — Revenue and Taxation — is 1,291 pages long. That doesn’t count the myriad Oklahoma Tax Commission rules and precedential decisions.
The 2021 Oklahoma Legislature passed 44 new tax measures. Stitt vetoed one of them, a two-paragraph addition to the Orwellian-named “Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Administration Act,” which already had 82 distinct provisions, including exemptions, credits and details.
The HB 1849 would have broadened the existing exemption on sales by and to parent-teacher groups or other school support organizations. Fundraising efforts by those groups are currently exempt from state and local sales taxes only if they have IRS tax-exempt status. The proposal would have given the same exemption to any school organization recognized by the local school board.
So, band candy sales remain taxable, unless they’re sold through an IRS-recognized nonprofit group.
Stitt’s veto put the kybosh on the only piece of legislation passed this year by House Minority Floor Leader Andy Fugate, who — less than an hour before the veto — called out the governor from the well of the House chamber during emotional debate on Senate Bill 1080, a tax credit bill to fund private school scholarships and public school foundations.
Fugate challenged the so-called Opportunity Scholarships as a way of using state tax funding to support private school educations. He pointed out that many of the families that would benefit are far from needy and that the schools that benefit can have sectarian curriculums and selective admission standards.
“Public schools take all kids. Incarcerated? Yep. Truant? Yes. Abused? Yep. Developmentally delayed? Yep. Handicapped? Yes,” Fugate said.
“One in five of these kids (receiving tax credit-funded scholarships) lives in a home that makes $150,000 or more a year. I don’t know about your district, but (in) my district, that’s not needy.”
Fugate said consideration of the Opportunity Scholarship broke a promise that came with legislative passage of open transfer legislation earlier in the session. Stitt had called the open transfer bill “the most transformative education reform legislation in Oklahoma history.”
“How many more times will we be told to abandon our principles? They broke their promise to us. How many more broken promises will it take before we as body finally say no?” he said. “In this building, you have one thing: Your word, your integrity. How many broken promises? What’ll it take?”
It was, arguably, the most emotional moment of public debate in the House this year because it starkly opposed priorities and alleged broken promises.
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols spoke after Fugate, and he was clearly disturbed. While he didn’t directly address Fugate’s points, he referred to lawmakers who were unwilling to help public schools if private schools were also helped.
“I wish that we would just say that that there are people on this side that don’t care about those kids,” he said.
“They don’t want a benefit to their public school system if, by golly, one penny helps somebody that they don’t think deserves help,” Echols said. “Forgive me if I don’t buy any of that.”
The House passed SB 1080, Opportunity Scholarships, on a 63-36 vote at 10:51 a.m.
Stitt vetoed HB 1849, Fugate’s band candy bill, 28 minutes later.
The governor signed SB 1080 the next day.
Did Stitt veto HB 1849 as a message to Fugate?
“That’s my interpretation,” Fugate said. “I’ve not heard that directly from the governor.”
But, he said, House Bill 1849 is “about an innocuous as it gets,” and its veto felt like payback.
A spokesperson for Stitt said the story of HB 1849 sounds more dramatic than it was.
The veto decision was about policy not personality, the governor’s office said. The governor is open to comprehensive tax reform, but isn’t interested making more one-of-a-kind carve-outs for various groups. School support organizations have a variety of options available to avoid tax problems, including making sales through related organization that qualify under current state law.
The veto decision certainly was made well before debate on SB 1080 began, probably days before, and the spokesperson said it’s hard to imagine the governor heard anything Fugate had to say that day. The governor’s office added that Fugate has a history of posting challenging comments on social media that reflect a lack of understanding about how the governor’s office works.
Fugate’s bill had passed both legislative chambers by what normally be described as veto-proof majorities, 35-11 in the Senate and 70-4 in the House. But Fugate said he didn’t see any point in trying to rally lawmakers to take up an override vote.
Stitt vetoed nine bills while the Legislature was still in session, including five authored by Republicans. The governor also vetoed two bills after the session adjourned, one written by a Republican and one by a Democrat. All had veto-proof majorities in at least one chamber for their final legislative consideration, but there were no successful override attempts. If Republicans wouldn’t try to override vetoes on their own bills, Fugate said he wasn’t going to ask them to challenge the governor for his.
He said he might try to engineer passage of the exemption again next year, perhaps, he added, with some other legislator’s name at the top of the bill.
Word of the week: Ucalegon — a neighbor whose house is on fire. Ucalegon is a Trojan character in “The Iliad” and “The Aeneid,” and his house burns. Will Shortz, crossword editor of The New York Times, has said Ucalegon is his favorite word in the English language.
Featured video: