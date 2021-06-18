Wayne Greene: Tough politics at the state Capitol

A spokesperson for Stitt said the story of HB 1849 sounds more dramatic than it was.

The veto decision was about policy not personality, the governor’s office said. The governor is open to comprehensive tax reform, but isn’t interested making more one-of-a-kind carve-outs for various groups. School support organizations have a variety of options available to avoid tax problems, including making sales through related organization that qualify under current state law.

The veto decision certainly was made well before debate on SB 1080 began, probably days before, and the spokesperson said it’s hard to imagine the governor heard anything Fugate had to say that day. The governor’s office added that Fugate has a history of posting challenging comments on social media that reflect a lack of understanding about how the governor’s office works.

Fugate’s bill had passed both legislative chambers by what normally be described as veto-proof majorities, 35-11 in the Senate and 70-4 in the House. But Fugate said he didn’t see any point in trying to rally lawmakers to take up an override vote.