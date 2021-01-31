Wayne Greene: The uses and limits of science

Alderman said he appreciates the new administration’s commitment to bring science into the room when important decisions are being made.

For that to succeed, he said, the scientific community will have to be true to its values and get better at explaining difficult choices to the public.

“With that elevation comes the responsibility to be able to explain better to a really nervous, anxious public what the strategy is and to do it in a way that is easy to relate to,” he said. “That’s a heavy lift, I think.”

Here’s the truth: Science doesn’t always know the complete answer to every problem. Sometimes the answers it knows will mean tough times for big segments of the population. Other times, the answers that appear to be right on Monday are proven wrong on Tuesday. You can see Alderman discussing some of those issues on a video attached to the online version of this column.

The processes of science are not always linear, and the results are sometimes nuanced, Alderman said.

“Sometimes what we believe to be true, hydroxychloroquine, for example, may turn out, after better scientific rigor, to be absolutely false,” he said. “We have to explain this to people who are tired and traumatized and sick and feeling mentally and economically depressed.”