Wayne Greene: The Oklahoma Legislature should stop writing laws and start studying Whitty's Law

Biden’s executive orders might rankle lawmaker’s politically, and they strike me as the wrong way to make federal policy with any permanence, but they’re all drawn up in a way that gives them the supremacy shield of federal law.

State legislative resolutions to the contrary aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. They waste time and effort that make the state look dim to the rest of the nation. At the same time, they further alienate the state from the people who make national policy and funding decisions. They aren’t sensible in any way.

The Legislature can design complicated tax credit programs to benefit private schools, the equivalent of a voucher system through scholarships and tax giveaways. The U.S. and Oklahoma Supreme Courts have made it clear enough that such an allocation is within legislative authority.

But that doesn’t make it sensible in any way.

It reduces the funding available to public schools for the many and uses tax money to support private and parochial educations for the few. That increases the discontent of teachers, makes their jobs harder and undermines something we all should hold dear, public education.

There are plenty of other objections to the idea, but that alone makes it wrong as a matter of ethical government.