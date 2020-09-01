Wayne Greene: The most important election since the last most important election ever

Stop me if you've heard this before, but there's a very important election coming up.
Very, very important.
The most important in my lifetime, surpassing the more recent most important election ever, which happened four years ago.
The previous champion being the previous presidential election, which edged the one before that and so on down the line.
Since Gerald Ford faced off against Jimmy Carter in 1976, I've noted how each election is the most urgent, them most momentous, the most important in forever to the ardent and the partisan.
It probably was happening before that, I just wasn't paying any attention.
At the Republican National Convention, President Trump said the election is the most important in history.
He and Bernie Sanders disagree about a lot of things, but they agree on this. At the Democratic convention, Sanders said, almost the exact same words as Trump used: most important election in history.
And they're right, at least in their own minds and those of many other people, and, in this case, perception is reality or it might as well be.
I don't mean to be so publicly cynical on this point.
All of this serves a real purpose.
Urgency — extreme urgency — leads to action: campaigning, donating and voting, which are all critical elements in a successful political process.
But when the cause is so pressing, there's an urge to exaggerate the threat. Anyone you disagree with is either a dangerous anarchist, a neo-fascist or the dupe or those archenemies. There's very little room for middle ground.
Again, that's not a new phenomina.
In 1968, both sides thought they were fighting for the soul of America.
There was no shortage of people who thought Franklin Roosevelt was a secret communist.
Theodore Roosevelt was a dangerous radical to his enemies.
So was Abraham Lincoln.
There's a great moment in Arthur Schessinger Jr.'s brilliant book, "The Age of Jackson."
Andrew Jackson's economic policies included elimination of the national debt (the last president to make that happen), taking control of the nation's monetary system from a monopolistic private bank and shifting economic power modestly to the working people.
Mainline or even conservative as those ideas are now, they were outrageous at the time — class warfare!
At least so thought the residual Federalists and Whigs.
Noah Webster saw American society disintegrating before his eyes because the distinctions between rich and poor were being unnaturally tinkered with.
As it turned out, the overwhelming majority of American voters disagreed, and somehow the Union survived.
Schessinger quotes this fable from Orestes Brownson, a Jacksonian preacher, intellectual and labor organizer:
"The lamb is necessary to the wolf; for without the lamb the wolf might want a dinner; and the wolf is necessary to the lamb, for without the wolf the lamb might fail to be eaten.
"'Therefore,' says the benevolent wolf to the lamb, 'do not be hostile to us, nor excite your brother lamb against us; for you see we wolves and you lambs are mutually necessary to each other. We are dependent on you for something to eat, as you are on us to be eaten.'
"'But I don't want to be eaten,' exclaims the lamb in great trepidation.
"'Not want to be eaten!' replies the wolf. 'Now that's odd. You and I are very far from thinking alike, and I must consider you very unreasonable, and radical in your mode of thinking.'"
