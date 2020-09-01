Wayne Greene: The most important election since the last most important election ever

At least so thought the residual Federalists and Whigs.

Noah Webster saw American society disintegrating before his eyes because the distinctions between rich and poor were being unnaturally tinkered with.

As it turned out, the overwhelming majority of American voters disagreed, and somehow the Union survived.

Schessinger quotes this fable from Orestes Brownson, a Jacksonian preacher, intellectual and labor organizer:

"The lamb is necessary to the wolf; for without the lamb the wolf might want a dinner; and the wolf is necessary to the lamb, for without the wolf the lamb might fail to be eaten.

"'Therefore,' says the benevolent wolf to the lamb, 'do not be hostile to us, nor excite your brother lamb against us; for you see we wolves and you lambs are mutually necessary to each other. We are dependent on you for something to eat, as you are on us to be eaten.'

"'But I don't want to be eaten,' exclaims the lamb in great trepidation.

"'Not want to be eaten!' replies the wolf. 'Now that's odd. You and I are very far from thinking alike, and I must consider you very unreasonable, and radical in your mode of thinking.'"