Wayne Greene: The history of the Oklahoma Historical Society didn't start with Bob Blackburn, just its legitimacy and its sustainability

Once you’ve studied the history of one state in the middle of the country, you pretty much know them all.
There were native cultures, followed by pioneers, followed by settlers; there were conflicts between all three groups, a growing population that lobbied Congress for statehood, and then a century or more of white, male governors.
That narrative applies broadly from Alabama to the Dakotas, as the author of my college textbook pointed out on the first page.
Except for Oklahoma.
From Indian removal forward, our state’s history is unlike that of any other, and it’s a lot more complicated.
“It’s very difficult,” said Dr. Bob Blackburn, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society. “I’ve been doing it for 44 years, and I’m still exploring.”
Blackburn’s explorations won’t end Feb. 1 when he officially retires from OHS, but it will change directions.
The history of the historical society didn’t start with Blackburn, but you could argue that its legitimacy and sustainability did.
Blackburn, 69, has been at OHS for 41 years, including 10 years as a senior executive and then 21 years as the boss.
He’s reshaped the state agency from a receptacle for old newspapers and the stuff there wasn’t room for in the Capitol to a more academically legitimate and durable organization.
Of all the ways Blackburn reshaped the OHS, he says one of the most important one was change the culture from one of acceptable mediocrity to one of high standards and entrepreneurial drive.
He helped OHS shed 14 politically sensitive, money-losing museums, built the Oklahoma History Center just northeast of the Capitol and started Tulsa’s Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, known as OKPOP, on the path to success. He gave the agency academic credentials and a sense of entrepreneurship. Perhaps most important, he built a network of friends — legislators, billionaires and newspaper editors — who he could call on for whatever project he was working on.
And he did it all by selling a very odd product: Oklahoma history.
It takes a lot to be the state’s historian. The short list of duties include administration, lobbying, academics, oratory, fundraising and sales.
Sales, sales, sales.
In 2018, which was typical of Blackburn’s tenure prior to the pandemic, he gave 86 speeches, was interviewed by journalists 42 times and participated in 23 documentaries. In an average year, he put 10,000 miles on his car and he still had time to write (26 books, so far), curate and manage.
It’s the impressive record of a mission-driven, upbeat man who never seems to tire, or at least never shows signs of having done so to the public.
“I can’t help but get excited about this stuff,” he said.
As he steps away, the state of the state historical society is strong, Blackburn says.
“I love coming to work,” he said. “The reason I’m going is because I am optimistic about the future.”
The agency has seen its state appropriations cut by 54% in the past four years and has seen some uncontrollable costs skyrocket, but through aggressive fundraising, smart decision-making and good marketing, it has grown stronger and is ready to continue prospering.
Blackburn’s successor is Trait Thompson, a former senior aide to Senate President Pro Tem Brian Bingman and the man who has led the $200 million restoration of Oklahoma City’s most recognizable historical artifact, the state Capitol.
Thompson isn’t a historian by training, but Blackburn says the agency’s professional staff is there to back him on those points. Instead, the new executive director brings a love of the agency’s mission, a formidable political network and energy to the job.
Thompson’s inside knowledge of government and years spent working on a historic building, make him an ideal candidate, Blackburn said.
A generous funder once told Blackburn that the agency didn’t need a manager, it needed a leader.
“It is in strong hands,” Blackburn said.
Looking back over all those speeches and books and interviews, Blackburn says he’s found that Oklahomans don’t have strong state identity in the way Texans or even Iowans do.
He attributes that to the geography — the state is southern on one side and midwestern on the other— and the way the state grew up: split amongst tribes and groups of settlers.
As a result, Oklahomans are more likely to have a strong sense of community — I’m a Tulsan or I’m Osage — than of state.
“We are a very diverse state,” he said.
“That’s one of the reasons we have so much trouble working together.”
I asked what questions he could count on being asked every time he gave a speech.
Well, he said, there’s the somewhat romanticized story of how the state Capitol was moved (“stolen” is the verb usually used, he said) from Guthrie to Oklahoma City.
And there’s usually someone who wants to complain about historical buildings being torn down.
What questions really stump him?
That’s easy, he said.
And it comes up most every time: “What’s next?”
“I always hesitate to predict,” he said. “I can see patterns. I can see directions. But I really hesitate to be a futurist.”
He smiled impishly.
“I try to be really vague.”
Word of the week: historicity — a noun that indicates events that actually occurred, i.e. real facts, not legends or fake news; the word is a sort of combination of history and authenticity.
Featured video: