Wayne Greene: The history of the Oklahoma Historical Society didn't start with Bob Blackburn, just its legitimacy and its sustainability

Of all the ways Blackburn reshaped the OHS, he says one of the most important one was change the culture from one of acceptable mediocrity to one of high standards and entrepreneurial drive.

He helped OHS shed 14 politically sensitive, money-losing museums, built the Oklahoma History Center just northeast of the Capitol and started Tulsa’s Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, known as OKPOP, on the path to success. He gave the agency academic credentials and a sense of entrepreneurship. Perhaps most important, he built a network of friends — legislators, billionaires and newspaper editors — who he could call on for whatever project he was working on.

And he did it all by selling a very odd product: Oklahoma history.

It takes a lot to be the state’s historian. The short list of duties include administration, lobbying, academics, oratory, fundraising and sales.

Sales, sales, sales.

In 2018, which was typical of Blackburn’s tenure prior to the pandemic, he gave 86 speeches, was interviewed by journalists 42 times and participated in 23 documentaries. In an average year, he put 10,000 miles on his car and he still had time to write (26 books, so far), curate and manage.