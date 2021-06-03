Wayne Greene: The antidemocratic forces of voter suppression can move quickly next year

But in legislating, there's a difference between ideas and bills. Ideas are free-floating and malleable. Bills are a commodity.

Those three bills and many others waiting in the legislative hopper remain alive in the legislative process next year, meaning they could become vehicles for pernicious but less obviously obnoxious ideas at the last minute of next year's legislative session.

Imagine that Republican leaders wanted to eliminate the state's no-excuse-necessary standard for mailed-in absentee voting or purge a half million voters in a way that would help their party? They could take any one of the live bills that deals with the appropriate article in state law, strip out the author's language entirely, insert their own, and they've shucked a new hole in the democratic process.

The most likely vehicle for such a tactic would be Senate Bill 714, which would have done about the same thing as HB 2663, the one that became law this year. SB 714 has passed the Senate and has gone through the House committee process, and would appear to be redundant at this point.

But shuck the language for some other election law change and it could be statutory in a matter of days without the trouble of committee-level debate.