Wayne Greene: The antidemocratic forces of voter suppression can move quickly next year

The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law reports that 14 states have passed 22 new laws that make it harder for American citizens to vote in the first five months of the year.
"At this rate, the United States is on track to far exceed its most recent period of intense legislative activity to restrict the vote — 2011," the report says.
The center recorded one newly enacted Oklahoma law that restricts voting. House Bill 2663 shortens the period when Oklahoma voters can request mail-in ballots prior to an election.
The same law also added an additional day of in-person absentee voting for the state's general elections (but not primaries or special elections) and added hours for Saturday voting in most elections, thus enhancing opportunities for some voters while restricting them for others.
Both changes are to the advantage of Republican voters based on 2020 results. Joe Biden won the mailed-ballot election in Oklahoma by 18.5 points. Donald Trump won the in-person early voting by nearly two to one.
The Oklahoma Legislature also allowed a one-year exception to the state's needlessly bureaucratic mail voting system to expire, meaning all mailed votes now have to be notarized, which adds no real protection to the process.
Oklahoma did not see the significant wave of new voter restrictions that other states experience this year, according to the report. In Georgia, for example, the Legislature shortened the mail vote application window, shortened early in-person voting periods, limited the number of absentee ballot drop boxes, added a new voter ID requirement and prohibited distribution of food or water to people waiting in line to vote except by poll workers.
An analysis by The Guardian puts the state in the middle of the road on most voting restriction issues, such as ID requirement, opportunity to register, early voting and felon disenfranchisement.
If the forces of voting suppression didn't make much progress in Oklahoma this year, the state could catch up quickly next.
Two dozen live-round bills remain available in the Legislature that could do real mischief to democracy in Oklahoma.
House Bill 2842 would cause polling place chaos by requiring all voters to bring proof of citizenship — either a birth certificate or naturalization papers — with them to the polling place.
Under the proposal, you could avoid the requirement by showing proof of citizenship when you register to vote. Either way, the election board would have to keep copies of the proof.
If you can't prove you're a citizen, you can cast a provisional ballot and the county election board will determine later whether or not to count it.
As an experienced election workers, I can tell you the process of copying all those birth certificates and going through the relatively involved provisional voting process for people who don't walk around with birth certificates in their wallets would mean the most frustratingly slow election in the history of Oklahoma elections.
Slow elections become low turnout elections, which I suspect is the underlying purpose.
An alternative proposal, House Bill 2847, would purge all state voting rolls for the purposes of state and local elections and require everyone to reregister with either a birth certificate or naturalization papers. That should eliminate a couple of hundred thousand Oklahoma voters not because they aren't citizens, but because they won't have the time to go through a pointless and involved bureaucratic process to prove it.
There's also Senate Bill 32 which would simply eliminate the right of Oklahoma voters to chose their representatives to the Electoral College. Unless Congress agrees to a set of Oklahoma-dictated national voter ID standards, the Legislature would decide which presidential candidate gets the state's voters, regardless of election results.
I'd say those three ideas have very little chance of ever becoming law. Even in Oklahoma, they're too extreme, and if they were to pass, there'd be an anticipatable voter backlash.
But in legislating, there's a difference between ideas and bills. Ideas are free-floating and malleable. Bills are a commodity.
Those three bills and many others waiting in the legislative hopper remain alive in the legislative process next year, meaning they could become vehicles for pernicious but less obviously obnoxious ideas at the last minute of next year's legislative session.
Imagine that Republican leaders wanted to eliminate the state's no-excuse-necessary standard for mailed-in absentee voting or purge a half million voters in a way that would help their party? They could take any one of the live bills that deals with the appropriate article in state law, strip out the author's language entirely, insert their own, and they've shucked a new hole in the democratic process.
The most likely vehicle for such a tactic would be Senate Bill 714, which would have done about the same thing as HB 2663, the one that became law this year. SB 714 has passed the Senate and has gone through the House committee process, and would appear to be redundant at this point.
But shuck the language for some other election law change and it could be statutory in a matter of days without the trouble of committee-level debate.
Don't scoff. It's a tactic lawmakers used repeatedly this year to force bad ideas through the legislative process with a minimum of time and opportunity for public reaction.
Part of the solution to state legislatures limiting the voting rights of genuine American citizens is the For the People Act, HR 1. It would make it easier to vote in federal elections, end congressional gerrymandering, overhaul federal campaign finance laws, increase safeguards against foreign interference, strengthen government ethics rules and make several other important reforms. The League of Women Voters and other nonpartisan voter rights organizations have endorsed it and the House has passed it, but the U.S. Senate can't even get it on its agenda.
Until we have For the People, the undemocratic forces of voter suppression have the freedom and power to take away your vote or make your ability to use it meaningless. The bills are waiting and other states have demonstrated the means.
