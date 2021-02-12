Wayne Greene: Super Bowl gets the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" right

No one asked, but I'll tell you anyway: I thought the singing of the national anthem at the Super Bowl was lovely.
After Lady Gaga's singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at President Joe Biden's inauguration, I debated how the song is best sung with the help of former Tulsa Opera artistic director and friend Kostis Protopapas.
We didn't come down with a definitive stance, but did a pretty good job of staking out the camps.
One side says you bring a top-notch vocal talent to the task and set them loose. You would no more order Lady Gaga to sing the national anthem straight than you would tell a Metropolitan Opera soprano not to add colortura fireworks to her arias... artistic freedom and all that.
The other side — and quite frankly this is the way I lean — says that the one song we don't want stylized is the national anthem. We don't want Lady Gaga making it her own, because it belongs to all of us.
Some patriots like to sing along, and the ad lib vocal fireworks make that damned hard.
(There's also a fair question of how long an ornamented version of the song takes. You have to feel some sympathy for the poor color guard members, standing at attention and saluting.)
So, let's turn to the Super Bowl, which gave the honors to Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, two performers I never encountered before the pregame show and who hadn't sung as a duo prior to the rehearsals, although you couldn't tell.
Church had a fairly nasal country sound and played a twangy guitar, which initially irked me. Sullivan was full of R&B spirit. An odd combination indeed, but, somehow, I realized by the time they got to the rockets red glare that it was working.
He sang the song mostly straight. The tempo was a bit slow, which made singing along challenging, but it was possible. She added a beautiful descant over the top. They got to the home of the brave in a little over 2½ minutes.
Prior to the duet, H.E.R. — another talent who my sheltered life has missed — sang "America the Beautiful." She sang beautifully and without ad-libbing too much before an impressive knuckle-busting guitar solo. "America the Beautiful" is an honored and nearly sacred song that we were all learned in elementary school.
But Ray Charles taught us all how to sing it better at Game 2 of the 2001 World Series — the 9/11 series between the Yankees and the Diamondbacks — getting John McCain, Joe Torre and nearly 50,000 Arizonans to sing along in the final verse.
H.E.R.'s version wasn't that memorable, but it was good.
As with the inauguration, Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old national Youth Poet Laureate, somewhat stole the pregame show moment from the singing talent with a free verse poem, "Chorus of the Captains," which put game, war, community and pandemic in proper perspective through the work of the game's three honorary captains: educator Trimaine Davis; nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin.
The poem was short and inspired:
...We celebrate them by acting
With courage and compassion,
By doing what is right and just.
For while we honor them today,
It is they who every day honor us.
Nicely put.
By halftime, I was listening to Biden being interviewed on the radio broadcast of the game, and I missed the Weekend's performance. (Biden didn't have much to say, except that he'd loves America and football and wants to send our athletes to the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but only if that's what the science dictates.)
Oddly, listening to the second half on the radio gave me a fuller picture of the strange incident during the third quarter than the TV audience got.
Some knucklehead ran onto the field, play stopped and CBS went quickly to a commercial.
But on the radio, Kevin Harlan gave it the full monty: "Someone has run on the field! Some guy with a bra! And now, he’s not being chased, he’s running (down) the middle, he’s at the 40! Arms in the air in a victory salute. He’s pulling down his pants! Pull up your pants, my man! Pull up those pants! He’s being chased to the 30… he breaks a tackle from a security guard at the 20, down the middle at the 10, the five! He slides at the one and they converge on him at the goal line. Pull up your pants! Take off the bra and be a man!"
Word of the week: Mure — To shut up in an enclosed space as in the building of a castle wall to keep out invaders. I didn't think there were many four-letter words I did not know until a friend pulled "mure" out of thin air during a game of Words with Friends on Super Bowl Sunday. The Oxford English Dictionary says not only that mure is a word, but that it is three distincts words (two obsolete) with a total of six senses. I lost by more than Kansas City did.
Featured video: