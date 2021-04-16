Wayne Greene: State's COVID-19 vaccine efforts target more complacent populations

Some 38.3% of the people over age 16 in Tulsa County have been vaccinated. In Oklahoma County, it's 40%. The state average is 34.9%.

But in rural Woods County, it's only 31.8%. In Rogers Mills County, it's 26.7%, In Alfalfa County, it's 25.8%.

There's a lot of complex psychology in raising those vaccination rates, but Reed says it comes down to one strategy: taking vaccine to the people.

"There's a lot of people who are willing to be vaccinated, but it's got to be easy," Reed said.

So, have it waiting at the pharmacy, at the Walmart and at the rattlesnake hunt.

And the most important place to be pushing vaccine is at the doctor's office, where more resistant issues can be resolved.

The rural man who might not trust Dr. Anthony Fauci will probably listen to his doctor.

Vaccination is safe, effective and free.

It's also the only way we can ever have a truly open society again.

If you want to pack the stands for football games and eat indoors in restaurants, get vaccinated and get your neighbor and your friends in Alfalfa County to do the same.