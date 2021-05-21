Wayne Greene: State tax cuts won't make the state economy grow

Will I eat my words if the state's economy, job and tax revenue increase in the coming year?

I will not. In fact, I will say today that the economy and jobs almost certainly will increase in the next year, not that it will have anything to do with the tax cuts.

Coming out of the pandemic, if the economy doesn't grow, we've got deeper problems than a quarter-point cut will solve. If the pandemic doesn't rebound, the Oklahoma economy should, regardless of tax policy.

Here's a more interesting question: What if inflation suddenly spikes in the state?

President Joe Biden will get the blame from legislative leaders, but aren't they also culpable for trying to use tax cuts to spur an economy that has less than 5% unemployment? Ask Adam Smith what happens if you have more money chasing a limited resource.

But I would absolve them there, too. If there's high inflation in Oklahoma, it's at worst going to be aggravated by the state's tax cuts.

If we have a sudden spurt of inflation, it'll come from places other than Oklahoma City.

I hate to break it to Oklahoma legislators, but they just aren't as powerful as they think they are. The state economy doesn't listen to their fiscal instructions.