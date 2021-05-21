Wayne Greene: State tax cuts won't make the state economy grow

The Oklahoma Legislature has voted to cut state income tax rates by 0.25% under the supply-side promise that it will stimulate the state economy, create jobs and increase Oklahoma's tax revenue.
Lawmakers also have decided to cut the state corporate income tax from 6% to 4% with the same promise of prosperity.
It's not going to work.
Cutting state tax rates won't make the state economy grow.
It won't produce jobs.
It will leave the state without enough revenue to do the things it needs to do.
It's been told before, but it bears repeating: Kansas has proven the failure of supply-side economics in state government.
In 2012 and 2013, Kansas legislators listened to Gov. Sam Brownback and cut the state's top income tax rate by 30%. They cut the state tax on certain business profits to 0.
What happened?
• The Kansas economy did not grow faster than neighboring states, the country itself, or even Kansas’ own growth in previous years, as William G. Gale of the relatively centrist Brookings Institution wrote in 2017.
• Kansas' private-sector job growth from the day the tax cuts took effect to the day they were repealed was 4.2%, less than every bordering state except Oklahoma and less than half of the 9.4% job growth in the United States, as Michael Maserov of the left-leaning Center of Budget and Policy Priorities said in 2018.
• State tax revenue plummeted, leading to a budget crisis and cuts to spending on schools and essential state services, according to Maserov.
• The state's bond rating — Wall Street's evaluation of the state's economic future — was downgraded, according to Maserov.
The Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature repealed the tax cuts in 2017.
"Former supporters have offered explanations for this failure to prevent the Kansas experience from discrediting 'supply-side' economic strategies more broadly," Maserov writes. "But the evidence does not support these explanations. Rather, the Kansas experience adds to the already compelling evidence that cutting taxes does not improve state economic performance."
The interesting question is: What happened to Kansas after the tax rates were restored?
Statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the state's unemployment rate had been declining since 2011 and it continued to do so, although the decline was a bit slower.
The state's gross domestic product grew a little in 2018 and 2019, but not remarkably more than 2016 and 2017.
Frankly, raising state taxes didn't have much more of a dramatic effect on unemployment or growth than cutting them had.
And then the pandemic struck.
With COVID-19, unemployment in Kansas — and everywhere else — spiked disastrously. The state's economy shrunk.
Two lessons for Oklahoma's leaders:
1. A state's economy is relatively immune to the effects of state tax cuts or tax increases.
2. A state's economy is far more likely to respond to much bigger events, which happen on the national or international scale.
In a war being fought with tanks and cannons, Oklahoma's Legislature is armed with squirrel guns and butcher knives.
Oklahoma's history of tax cuts are particularly futile because our leaders don't take the dramatic Brownback approach to tax cutting, but, rather, trim the rates in dribs and drabs.
It's simply ridiculous to think that a state economy driven by global decisions in Riyahd, Washington and Peking, is going to surge because of a 0.25% reduction in state income tax rates.
Will I eat my words if the state's economy, job and tax revenue increase in the coming year?
I will not. In fact, I will say today that the economy and jobs almost certainly will increase in the next year, not that it will have anything to do with the tax cuts.
Coming out of the pandemic, if the economy doesn't grow, we've got deeper problems than a quarter-point cut will solve. If the pandemic doesn't rebound, the Oklahoma economy should, regardless of tax policy.
Here's a more interesting question: What if inflation suddenly spikes in the state?
President Joe Biden will get the blame from legislative leaders, but aren't they also culpable for trying to use tax cuts to spur an economy that has less than 5% unemployment? Ask Adam Smith what happens if you have more money chasing a limited resource.
But I would absolve them there, too. If there's high inflation in Oklahoma, it's at worst going to be aggravated by the state's tax cuts.
If we have a sudden spurt of inflation, it'll come from places other than Oklahoma City.
I hate to break it to Oklahoma legislators, but they just aren't as powerful as they think they are. The state economy doesn't listen to their fiscal instructions.
Squirrel guns and butcher knives are potentially deadly weapons, but they're not particularly useful in fighting a global war.
