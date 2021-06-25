Wayne Greene: SQ 816 seeks to overturn Oklahoma law that protects drivers who hit protesters obstructing roads

Although HB 1674 was not in force at the time, no one has been charged. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has urged the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to pursue investigations against those who were blocking the road.

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, was the author of HB 1674. He says he doesn’t think the voters of Oklahoma will overturn it, if they read and understand the legislation.

The law doesn’t make protesters free game for angry drivers, he said. The bill’s immunity only applies to protests that are in the road illegally and drivers who are in fear of their safety, and it still requires the drivers to show due care.

People who maliciously attack protesters would still be subject to prosecution, he said.

Protests can still go into the streets, they just need to do the right thing and get a parade permit, West said.

SQ 814 petitions have been in the field since the day after the Legislature adjourned for the year. To put the issue before Oklahoma voters, opponents of HB 1674 must gather signature of 59,320 registered Oklahoma voters by Aug. 26.