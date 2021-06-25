Wayne Greene: SQ 816 seeks to overturn Oklahoma law that protects drivers who hit protesters obstructing roads

A coalition of grassroots groups is asking voters to to overturn one of the most controversial bills to come out of last year’s Legislature.
State Questions 816 would ask voters to reject House Bill 1674, which:
Set misdemeanor penalties of up to $5,000 and jail terms of up to a year for people who obstruct traffic in roadways during protests,
Set fines of up to $50,000 for organizations that conspire to block roads, and
Prohibits prosecution of motorists who injure or kill protesters who are blocking roadways if the driver was acting on the reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary for safety reasons and the driver exercises “due care.”
Joshua Harris-Till, president of Young Democrats of America and a former candidate for 2nd District Congress, is a lead organizer of the effort to overturn HB 1674.
He says he’s 100% certain the law was created in reaction to Black Lives Matter protests last year after the murder of George Floyd, but every grassroots organization in the state — liberal to conservative — needs to be concerned about a bill that attacks First Amendment rights to free assembly.
From Black Lives Matters marchers to striking school teachers to right-to-life protesters, taking political issues to the streets is a part of the American “legacy,” Harris-Till said.
“This is just a bad law,” he said. “If it’s overturned, no one loses.”
Harris-Till said he was part of a Black Lives Matter protest in Oklahoma City last summer that spilled into the road and blocked traffic. He saw one motorist look aggressively at the protestors, and he worried that the driver was about to drive into the crowd.
Harris-Till said he approached the driver and suggested he turn around, but the motorist only glared at him. Oklahoma City police officers then approached the driver and suggested the same thing. The driver made a U-turn and the situation was resolved peacefully.
“I fear for what would have happened if this law had been in place at that time” Harris-Till said.
“You can’t unhit people with cars.”
In Tulsa, a similar incident ended in tragedy during a May 31, 2020, protest on Interstate 244 in the wake of the Floyd killing.
A motorist pulling a horse trailer pulled through the protest. Three people were injured on the road, including a 23-year-old man who fell from a highway bridge and was left paralyzed from the chest down.
Although HB 1674 was not in force at the time, no one has been charged. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has urged the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to pursue investigations against those who were blocking the road.
Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, was the author of HB 1674. He says he doesn’t think the voters of Oklahoma will overturn it, if they read and understand the legislation.
The law doesn’t make protesters free game for angry drivers, he said. The bill’s immunity only applies to protests that are in the road illegally and drivers who are in fear of their safety, and it still requires the drivers to show due care.
People who maliciously attack protesters would still be subject to prosecution, he said.
Protests can still go into the streets, they just need to do the right thing and get a parade permit, West said.
SQ 814 petitions have been in the field since the day after the Legislature adjourned for the year. To put the issue before Oklahoma voters, opponents of HB 1674 must gather signature of 59,320 registered Oklahoma voters by Aug. 26.
More information including locations where petitions are available can be found on the No on 816 Facebook page.
