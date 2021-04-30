Wayne Greene: Should bicycles have to stop at ever stop sign? Pending legislation says no

At all other stop signs, I made what my driver’s ed teacher use to call a “Hollywood stop,” which is to say I slowed down a bit, looked both ways and cranked on.

If you’ve ever peddled a bicycle across the state, you know that the thing you really don’t want to do is stop before you reach the border. Momentum is everything. Stopping means getting your feet out of the peddle clips and then getting them back in while trying to get the whole thing moving again. Why are stop signs always located at the bottom of a hill?

Slowing to inspect the intersection for oncoming traffic was never a big issue for me, since I wasn’t moving fast enough not to examine any intersection thoroughly anyway. Thoroughly, as in, I could draw you a decent diagram and still not have reached the intersection.

There’s a legitimate public safety issue served in letting bicyclists stop and then move through red lights, and it’s in the interest of the people in cars, too. Bikes aren’t heavy enough to activate automatic traffic control devices that make some traffic signals cycle. If you stop in the middle of the lane — because the law says bicyclists have a right to an entire lane — and a car pulls up behind you, everyone can wait a long time for the traffic signal to cycle back to green.