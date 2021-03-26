Wayne Greene: Senators who want to filibuster should stand up and keep talking. Otherwise, they should be quiet and let the nation proceed.

I can't accuse him of flipping, but Sen. James Lankford's tone concerning the filibuster certainly changed when control of the U.S. Senate flipped.
In 2015, I interviewed Sen. Lankford by cell phone as I rode an Amtrak train into Chicago. He had just been appointed by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to a task force looking to reform Senate rules.
Lankford sounded like a man who was ready for change.
“The Senate is supposed to be the most deliberative body in the world — that’s the name it has earned over the years — but we can’t even get on to the bills to deliberate,” he said.
He didn't want to end the 60-vote requirement to proceed on legislation, but he wanted to find some way to break the gridlock that constituents rightly complained was paralyzing the nation.
Contrast the reformist tone of Lankford's ideas of 2015 with his recent comments on a proposal, backed by President Joe Biden, to require filibustering senators to filibuster in reality. The proposal would require senators to speak nonstop rather than simply file a silent filibuster objection to legislation and thus quietly derail it until 60 senators unite to move business forward.
Here's what Lankford said when he was asked about it on Fox Business:
"...(Democrats) made it very, very clear that if they got control of the House, the Senate and the White House, they want to change the rules and be able to ram through whatever they want to do."
Lankford said Biden, a former fan of the filibuster, had flipped, as have many Democratic senators.
"It's total hypocrisy. There's a reason that you have a Senate that's different from a House because the Senate is designed to be the one place where both sides are always heard. That is good for America to be able to have a place where debate happens rather than I just ram through what I want."
In his Thursday press conference, Biden was imprecise and dodgy about whether it should take 60 votes to proceed with Senate business or if a simple majority was sufficient. No one should artificially limit minority voices in Senate debate, but neither should minority voices be able to block progress indefinitely without effort or responsibility.
Tulsa Community College instructor Michelle Cantrell recently wrote a well-researched op/ed analysis of what's wrong with the current system, and she came down on the same side as I do: Make filibustering senators stand up in public and explain what they're doing and why.
Let's be honest: The history of the filibuster is not a proud one.
Filibusters, the threat of filibusters and the artful use of Senate rules designed with just such intent were used by the segregationist bloc to prevent meaningful civil rights legislation in the 1940s and 50s as Robert Caro thoroughly documents in his book, "Master of the Senate."
Someone probably accused Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson of "ramming through" the Civil Rights Bill of 1957. He would ram through the more meaningful Civil Rights Bill of 1964 when he was president. That doesn't make those pieces of legislation any less right or critical to American democracy.
It's ironic that the filibuster is defended as the shield against the tyranny of the majority since it was used for so long to tyrannize against minorities.
As Cantrell describes, a rules change in 1970 transformed the old-fashioned talk-till-you-drop filibuster into filibuster lite — all the delay but none of the words. Easier to use and more anonymous, the filing of intent to filibuster became the blunt instrument of partisanship and ideology leading to the petrification of the Senate.
We should all remember this about filibusters, as I wrote after that train ride into Chicago: Everyone hates them when it’s their ox being gored, but they love them when it’s that damned ox from next door that’s constantly breaking down the fence and lunching on mother’s vegetable garden.
Still, given the choice between doing something and not doing something, the American bias will always be toward the latter. And the filibuster is the epitome of not acting, of failing to do anything.
With plenty of hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle and a less than honorable history, it seems like the right thing to do is the right thing: Allow for ample debate, but don't allow individual senators to hold up national progress silently without consequences or responsibility.
Word of the day: philippic — a bitter attack or denunciation, usually verbal. In Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility,” the romantic Marianne Dashwood upbraids the social climber Mrs. Ferrars over the superior artistic skills of Marianne’s sister compared to a certain Miss Morton: “Mrs. Ferrars looked exceedingly angry, and drawing herself up more stiffly than ever, pronounced, in retort, this bitter philippic, ‘Miss Morton is Lord Morton's daughter.’”
