Wayne Greene: Sen. James Lankford likes Oklahoma's voting system, which doesn't live up to Lankford's standards

That’s interesting to me because, from my analysis, Oklahoma’s model system doesn’t meet two of the standards he wants to require from other states.

“Signature verification” could mean different things to different people, but in Oklahoma it certainly doesn’t mean that anyone examines the signature of the person voting — absentee or in-person — to verify it matches the signature of the person who registered to vote.

If you vote in person, the election judge makes sure the signature substantially conforms to the name of the registered person, but certainly never makes sure it is the same handwriting. The judge requires the voter to produce a valid government-issued identification that has substantially the same name, but that’s far from verification as I understand that word. Your county election board voter ID doesn’t have your picture on it, so anyone with that card could vote in your name.

Doing any more verificat[on would be beyond the abilities of election workers and the constraints of an open, efficient election.

Oklahoma certainly has different rules for mail-in ballots than in-person ballots.

You don’t have to tell the election board ahead of time that you intend to vote in person. That’s a requirement for mail-in voting.