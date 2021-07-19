Wayne Greene: Post COVID Syndrome patients report more health and pain problems than cancer patients, study shows

"The thing that's striking in this is that the vast majority of these individuals — I would say nearly all of them — are under the age of 50," Hardy said.

Hardy himself, a healthy 36-year-old man, said he had significant health effects for two months after he contracted COVID before he was able to get vaccinated. Hardy said he had classic symptoms of a heart attack while he was recovering and would have gone to the emergency room if he hadn't known what was happening.

No one knows the longterm effects of a COVID infection.

What are the experiences of people who were infected with COVID 10 years ago? We don't know that because we haven't gotten 10 years from the first infection.

"It's very, very scary as a physician, and what's also scary is we don't know how to treat this," he said. "We don't know who's going to do poorly and who's going to make a full recovery."

So when we say that more than 99% of the people who get COVID survive, we actually say that more than 99% of the people who have had COVID have survived so far. And some of the 99% who have survived have survived with a significantly reduced quality of life.