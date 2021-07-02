Wayne Greene: Pentagon ET report tells us more about us then them

Of the galaxy we call the Milky Way.

The song goes on to point out that Earth is 30,000 light years from the center of the galaxy, which we circle every 200 million years, and there are “millions of billions” of other galaxies.

As Mrs. Bloke responds in the movie: “Makes you feel so sort of insignificant, doesn’t it?”

Indeed, and the galactic voyager would think so, too, since we haven’t even figured out how to feed, clothe and house all our people, much less unified field theory and warp-velocity travel.

In our fiction, the visiting aliens are usually motivated by curiosity or conquest.

That tells us a lot about us and nothing about them, and it’s not surprising that that same fiction usually depicts them as looking a lot like us only with different colors and carbuncles.

It’s more of the same: Even if we now concede that we’re not the center of everything, we persist in believing that everything is really just a variant on our own themes.