Wayne Greene: Pentagon ET report tells us more about us then them

The theme of the national media’s coverage of the Pentagon’s UFO report was that it was a pretty big deal that they were looking, even if they weren’t finding.
The New York Times broke the story with this headline: “U.S. Finds No Evidence of Alien Technology in Flying Objects, but Can’t Rule It Out, Either.”
The Washington Post followed with this: “Report does not confirm, or rule out, extraterrestrial activity in unexplained aerial events.”
Reuters really got in the spirit with this online headline: “Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin.”
Absence of evidence is evidence of interest.
The unclassified, nine-page, preliminary assessment, released to Congress and the public, encompasses 144 observations — mostly from U.S. Navy personnel — of what the government officially calls “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” or UAP, dating back to 2004.
The watershed element, according to Reuters, was that after the military spent decades deflecting, debunking and discrediting observations of unidentified flying objects and “flying saucers” dating back to the 1940s, it was now saying the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon “clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security.”
OK, I can see that point, which is terrestrial in nature: The Pentagon has changed its tune. It should be noted, however, that the Defense Department was looking for causes of unexplained phenomenon, not ET.
It was the rest of us who closed the loop: They don’t say they weren’t spaceships, so that means they were.
The skeptic in me was gratified by celebrity astrophysicist Neal deGrasse Tyson’s tweet on this topic last weekend: “How egocentric of us to think that Space Aliens, who have mastered interstellar travel across the Galaxy, would give a s—- about humans on Earth.”
Leaving aside his salty language, I have to think Tyson’s got it just about right.
Any extraterrestrial smart enough to get to us would have little reason to get to us. We’re just not that interesting.
The idea that we would be attractive to alien life seems to be throwback thinking to medieval concepts of the cosmos.
Before Nicolaus Copernicus published his proofs to the contrary in 1543, the conventional wisdom was that everything — moon, sun, planets, stars — circled around the Earth, a geocentric universe.
It took awhile for everyone to agree, and the road was certainly bumpy at times, but after Copernicus we knew, or should have known, that the Earth and the other planets in our solar system orbit the Sun, making it a heliocentric solar system, which is a bit of an ego blow to those living on Earth.
And then it came out that our solar system wasn’t particularly important, either: a small bit of a very, very big whole.
As Eric Idle sang in “Galaxy Song” from “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life”:
Just remember that you’re standing on a planet that’s evolving,
And revolving at 900 mph,
That’s orbiting at 19 miles a second, so it’s reckoned,
A sun that is the source of all our power,
The sun and you and me and all the stars that we can see,
Are moving at a million miles a day.
In an outer spiral arm, at 40,000 miles an hour,
Of the galaxy we call the Milky Way.
The song goes on to point out that Earth is 30,000 light years from the center of the galaxy, which we circle every 200 million years, and there are “millions of billions” of other galaxies.
As Mrs. Bloke responds in the movie: “Makes you feel so sort of insignificant, doesn’t it?”
Indeed, and the galactic voyager would think so, too, since we haven’t even figured out how to feed, clothe and house all our people, much less unified field theory and warp-velocity travel.
In our fiction, the visiting aliens are usually motivated by curiosity or conquest.
That tells us a lot about us and nothing about them, and it’s not surprising that that same fiction usually depicts them as looking a lot like us only with different colors and carbuncles.
It’s more of the same: Even if we now concede that we’re not the center of everything, we persist in believing that everything is really just a variant on our own themes.
I don’t know what the Navy pilots are seeing, but, until it’s proven otherwise, alien creatures are very low on my list of possibilities. My strong suspicion is that they’re seeing something created by us, not some ethereal them.
World of the week: atavistic — a reversion to things ancient or primordial. Hunter S. Thompson loved the word, as in: “The mentality of Las Vegas is so grossly atavistic that a really massive crime often slips by unrecognized,” in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”