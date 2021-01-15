Wayne Greene: Order has been restored, but let's take a moment to cleanse the Capitol emotionally

After the Ku Klux Klan held a rally on Tulsa's Oakley Plaza in 1996, the civic center wasn't dirty.
But it was dirty.
There wasn't a lot of dust or trash left by the rally, but it was stained as a public emblem, the center of our county and municipal governments.
It was one of the best civic moments of my 33 years in Tulsa. More than 300 people of assorted races and tax brackets came together to reclaim their public space.
They took a moment of hatred and public humilitation and turned it into one that celebrated diversity and unity.
With brooms and incense, they peacefully swept away the klan, which had no rightful place in Tulsa's self-image.
We are not them.
Later that night, many people at the cleanup, including then-Mayor Susan Savage, came to Mount Zion Baptist Church for the seventh annual Tulsa Together Service.
First we cleaned together, then we prayed together.
The cleansing of Oakley Plaza came to mind in the days after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The business of democracy rightfully returned to the building almost immediately, but it seems like we need some sort of public rite to reclaim the Capitol emotionally.
At 1 a.m. Jan. 7 ... after the riot ... after Congress reconvened to affirm the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey, walked through the Capitol and was troubled by what he saw.
The architectural center of our democracy was littered with the waste left by the mob — smashed furniture, broken American flags and cigarette butts.
It's heartbreaking to even think about, and it was more than Kim could take.
So, he quietly started picking up the Capitol.
“When you see something you love that’s broken, you want to fix it. I love the Capitol. I‘m honored to be there,” he said. “This building is extraordinary and the rotunda in particular is just awe-inspiring. How many countless generations have been inspired in that room?
"It really broke my heart, and I just felt compelled to do something. … What else could I do?”
God bless you, Rep. Kim.
I don't know what your politics are, but I know you couldn't just walk away from what you saw.
In a few days, Biden will be inaugurated on the Capitol steps. Whether you voted for him or not, that's a new start for our nation when we need one.
After that, the justice and electoral process will continue the process of addressing criminal and political issues that linger.
All of that is important, necessary and unavoidable, but I'm not sure it adequately cleanses the Capitol of the stain of the mob.
We are not that.
Thanks to Rep. Kim and U.S. Capitol employees, the Capitol is clean of the mob's trash, but I'm not sure it's clean.
It's been said often in recent days: Words matter, and they do.
But other symbols matter, too.
In the coming days, there may be an impeachment and there will certainly be all the business of installing a new government. The adversarial process of democratic government has already moved on, as it must.
But at some soon point, it would do much to restore our national self-image if we could cleanse the Capitol spiritually.
