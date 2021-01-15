Wayne Greene: Order has been restored, but let's take a moment to cleanse the Capitol emotionally

I don't know what your politics are, but I know you couldn't just walk away from what you saw.

In a few days, Biden will be inaugurated on the Capitol steps. Whether you voted for him or not, that's a new start for our nation when we need one.

After that, the justice and electoral process will continue the process of addressing criminal and political issues that linger.

All of that is important, necessary and unavoidable, but I'm not sure it adequately cleanses the Capitol of the stain of the mob.

We are not that.

Thanks to Rep. Kim and U.S. Capitol employees, the Capitol is clean of the mob's trash, but I'm not sure it's clean.

It's been said often in recent days: Words matter, and they do.

But other symbols matter, too.

In the coming days, there may be an impeachment and there will certainly be all the business of installing a new government. The adversarial process of democratic government has already moved on, as it must.

But at some soon point, it would do much to restore our national self-image if we could cleanse the Capitol spiritually.