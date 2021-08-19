Wayne Greene: On classic TV, father knows best

Few things have brought me the heated reader response that one did. You can say anything you want about the president of the United States or people who won't get vaccinated, but hands off Wally Cleaver!

My current project is "My Three Sons." The other day, I remarked to a friend about the show's almost casual condescension toward women.

A better name for the program would be "Our Absentee Father," because Steve Douglas is rarely at home, and when it he is, is rarely engaged in what happens there. Over the course of the series, he subcontracts the raising of four sons and a stepdaughter to his quirky father-in-law and, later, an unpolished uncle with a very colorful past and a tendency to threaten violence.

Yet the others, Steve's children, daughters-in-laws and second wife, treated him with reverence. They seek his banal advice on topics that they understand better than he does, but he is always proven right.