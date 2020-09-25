Wayne Greene: Old lives matter. Put on a mask.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do old lives matter?

That was the pointed question a 90-something reader asked me on the phone the other day, and I have to say I see her point.

I see it every time I go out in public.

Of course, we would all say that we honor and support our elders — it’s basic to the ethos of every civilization — but, as my reader asks, do our actions reflect those ideals?

“I think people need to take notice,” she said. “Do they really think old folks matter or not?”

How do people show they don’t think old people matter? By failing to wears masks in public places and doing all the other simple things that our public health leaders tell us are essential to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 risk of death or severe illness that may require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator increases with age.