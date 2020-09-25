Wayne Greene: Old lives matter. Put on a mask.

Do old lives matter?
That was the pointed question a 90-something reader asked me on the phone the other day, and I have to say I see her point.
I see it every time I go out in public.
Of course, we would all say that we honor and support our elders — it’s basic to the ethos of every civilization — but, as my reader asks, do our actions reflect those ideals?
“I think people need to take notice,” she said. “Do they really think old folks matter or not?”
How do people show they don’t think old people matter? By failing to wears masks in public places and doing all the other simple things that our public health leaders tell us are essential to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 risk of death or severe illness that may require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator increases with age.
Eight out of ten U.S. deaths associated with the pandemic have been people 65 and older. The highest risk is to people, like the reader on the other end of the telephone, who are over 85. As of June 6, the CDC says, someone over 85 is about four times likely to have been hospitalized by the disease as my age group.
A University of Washington study released in June showed that more than 33,000 U.S. lives would be saved if 95% of the population wore masks in public places.
Yet, the caller points out, every time she goes out to pick up necessities, she sees people without masks and doing other things that risk the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
Put on a mask, people. Give me some distance. Follow the arrows the store put on the floor.
The life you save might be your grandmother’s.
My reader — who asked me not to use her name in print — reads the obituaries and knows how many of her friends have been infected, which puts it all in perspective for her.
She says her question — posed in the language of the Black Lives Matter movement — isn’t meant to diminish any of the important attention to that issue, which she supports.
It just occurs to her that the same appeal to basic humanity of the BLM movement applies to the social (and legal, if you’re in Tulsa) requirement to wear masks, too.
People who won’t do a simple and effective thing to protect their fellow humans from a deadly disease are putting their own wishes and comfort ahead of the needs of their elders, she said.
She’s right.
What is the right thing to do when I see someone walking through the grocery store without a mask?
Here’s what I’m currently doing: holding my breath.
Then, I move away as quickly as possible.
I also stare bullets at the offender, but — and this isn’t surprising — if you’re dense enough not to wear a mask when you go grocery shopping, you’re probably immune to the force of a posture glare.
(The same organ that creates that immunity has created an illusion of immunity to coronavirus, too.)
I quit shopping at one store that seemed to have more maskless customers than not. My new market has higher prices and a higher rate of mask use, but it’s still less than 100% and a surprising portion of its customers seem to think the air moving in and out of their noses doesn’t count.
There’s a big sign on the door and a clerk stationed to enforce it.
So either Maskless Max had one on when he came in the door and took it off between the baked goods and the dairy counter or someone looked the other way rather than confront a customer yearning to breathe free.
I’ve fantasized confronting Max.
Maybe a little shaming would make him think twice before he went bare-faced into the world again, but maybe he’d try a scientific experiment on the ability of my mask to prevent my nose from bleeding if exposed to his fist.
My musings never seems to play into a scenario in which he says, “You’re right!” and pulls out an N-95.
I hold my breath and check to see on the supply of frozen broccoli.
I’m braver in print than I am in the world.
So, I’ll say it here.
Don’t go to the store without a mask on.
Even if you don’t think it protects you or anyone else, you’re exposing yourself to being considered a rude, thoughtless, inconsiderate vector of disease by all those anonymous people who readjust their nosepieces and walk away when you approach.
Old lives matter.
Put on a mask.
