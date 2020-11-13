Wayne Greene: Oklahoma's Democratic Party is almost shut out of state government

Oklahoma is practically a one-party state.
If that term is a bit frightening — eliciting images of the Soviet Union and the Third World — it should be.
Here’s the evidence:
• Every state executive office from the governor down is held by a Republican, and it has been like that for almost a decade.
• President Donald Trump carried every county in the state in the Nov. 3 election. Only Oklahoma County didn’t give him a majority, and he still beat Joe Biden there by more than 3,000 votes. A Democrat hasn’t carried as single county in the state since Al Gore carried nine counties in 2000. Man hadn’t walked on the moon since the last a Democrat carried the state … and wouldn’t for another three years.
• More a half million Oklahoma voters — nearly a third of all the people who voted — stamped the eagle, voting straight-party Republican in the presidential election. They were so sure of the brand that they need to look at the goods in their basket.
• When the Oklahoma Legislature reconvenes in February, the GOP caucuses will have insurmountable majorities. There will be 82 Republicans in the House and 19 Democrats. In the Senate, the partisan divide is 38-9 and a 39th Republican will probably join later in the year after voters elect a replacement for Sen. Stephanie Bice, who's headed to Congress.
No matter how red your political blood may be, that’s not healthy for the state for several reasons:
• It means Oklahoma and its issues are invisible to national political leaders — Republicans and Democrats — who recognize, rightly, that the state isn’t in play. If you’re not part of the game, you don't get to roll the dice.
• It means decisions about state policy aren’t really decided transparently by the Legislature as a whole. They’re made behind closed doors by the Republican legislative caucuses. With overwhelming majorities in hand, Republican legislative leaders have no reason to make deals with Democratic legislators, meaning the only compromises that will happen in the legislative process are the ones needed to keep the GOP caucuses happy.
• It means there’s a great opportunity for inertia, arrogance, malfeasance and corruption in state government. I usually don’t buy into the run-government-like-a-business idea, but let’s accept it for debate purposes here. As a business, Oklahoma is run by a vertically integrated, unregulated monopoly. It’s OPEC in Oklahoma City.
How do we know Oklahoma government will go to seed if Republicans rule without challenge and seemingly in perpetuity? Well, for one thing, that’s what happened when Democrats ruled the state that way for about 100 years.
The history of Democrat-dominance at the state Capitol was often punctuated by venality, incompetence and graft. Think Republican rule will be different because they’re morally superior? We’re giving that notion the acid test, and I could cite you examples where it hasn’t gone well so far.
Democrats are an endangered species in Oklahoma government, and the Democrats are largely to blame.
They have failed consistently to present a more desirable alternative in the eyes of most of the voters.
That problem started at the top. Oklahoma voters didn’t like Hubert Humphry, George McGovern, Jimmy Carter, Walter Mondale, Michael Dukakis, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden.
A lot of those people, Oklahoma voters didn’t like a lot. If you wanted to argue that Oklahoma didn’t leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left Oklahoma, you’d be justified.
The problem has filtered down in the party's ranks. There are no Democrats representing legislative seats from the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the hometowns of Democratic heroes Carl Albert, Ed Edmondson and William "Alfalfa Bill" Murray.
There’s only a handful Democratic lawmakers on the edges of the 3rd and 4th Districts. When attractive seats open up, the Democratic bench is very light. We had one statewide race on the November ballot with no Democratic candidate — the Republican incumbent faced only Libertarian opposition.
A friend who has watched the Legislatures for years suggested to me that majorities are like the unstable elements at the bottom of the periodic chart: The bigger they are, the harder they are to hold together and the more likely they are to split.
Oklahoma's dominant Democratic Party of 30s, 40s and 50s was full of factions, and we've seen the same propensity to schism in the Republican Party in near-recent years.
But the urge to rule usually leads to party fusion in time for the election. It wasn't internal divisions that ended the Democratic Party's dominance of Oklahoma, it was the voters, who imposed legislative term limits in 1990, eventually turning out a generation of rural conservative Democratic lawmakers and replacing them with 12-year-at-a-time rural conservative Republican lawmakers.
The voters could return some balance to the state's political physics if they were to approve a fair legislative reapportionment plan to prevent gerrymandering. Oklahoma is very Republican, but not nearly as Republican as its Legislature because district boundaries are manipulated every 10 years to produce the biggest GOP majorities possible. Such a move would also balance the Legislature's rural-urban-suburban mix, which is also seriously out of whack.
But if the Democrats want to make a comeback in Oklahoma politics, they'd be wise to follow the playbook of Henry Bellmon, the man who made the Republican Party relevant.
In 1960, as party chairman, Bellmon barnstormed the state, making sure every legislative race was contested, creating a GOP presence throughout the state.
Then he ran for governor and presented a platform that emphasized commonsense values and reimaged the Oklahoma Republican Party. Instead of being the exclusive mouthpiece of oil millionaires, Bellmon spoke for small businesses, taxpayers and ordinary working people. It got him elected governor in 1962 and sent him on to the U.S. Senate. It gave the Republican Party momentum that continues to this day, although those oil millionaires have risen back to prominence.
That plus a few presidential candidates that Oklahomans want to vote for might bring a little life to the party.
