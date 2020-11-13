Wayne Greene: Oklahoma's Democratic Party is almost shut out of state government

A friend who has watched the Legislatures for years suggested to me that majorities are like the unstable elements at the bottom of the periodic chart: The bigger they are, the harder they are to hold together and the more likely they are to split.

Oklahoma's dominant Democratic Party of 30s, 40s and 50s was full of factions, and we've seen the same propensity to schism in the Republican Party in near-recent years.

But the urge to rule usually leads to party fusion in time for the election. It wasn't internal divisions that ended the Democratic Party's dominance of Oklahoma, it was the voters, who imposed legislative term limits in 1990, eventually turning out a generation of rural conservative Democratic lawmakers and replacing them with 12-year-at-a-time rural conservative Republican lawmakers.

The voters could return some balance to the state's political physics if they were to approve a fair legislative reapportionment plan to prevent gerrymandering. Oklahoma is very Republican, but not nearly as Republican as its Legislature because district boundaries are manipulated every 10 years to produce the biggest GOP majorities possible. Such a move would also balance the Legislature's rural-urban-suburban mix, which is also seriously out of whack.