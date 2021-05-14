Wayne Greene: Oklahoma's citizen's arrest law is at least as permissive as the one Georgia lawmakers just overwhelmingly repudiated

You can’t make a citizen’s arrest in Georgia anymore, but you certainly can in Oklahoma.
Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed a law largely doing away with that state’s statute allowing for one private citizen to arrest another.
The new law carves out very specific exceptions, such as business workers detaining shoplifters, but, for the most part, the only people arresting criminals in Georgia from now on will be carrying badges.
The videotaped 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery forced the issue.
Arbery, a 25-year-old Black runner, was chased and fatally shot by three white men near Brunswick, Georgia. The men say they suspected Arbery in local burglaries. At least one of the men’s attorneys has said they intend to rely on the old citizen’s arrest law in their defense.
Prosecutors have said Arbery, who was unarmed, stole nothing and was merely out jogging when the men started chasing him.
Beyond the Arbery case, the Georgia law has an ugly history.
The New York Times reported earlier this year that the law had long been used to perpetuate an atmosphere in which hundreds of Black Georgians were extrajudicially detained — and oftentimes killed — at the hands of white people.
“When lynch mobs would execute someone without due process, they would often claim they were exercising their right of citizen’s arrest,” Timothy Floyd, a professor at Mercer University School of Law in Macon, Georgia, told the Times.
In endorsing the bill, Gov. Kemp described Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law as outdated and “ripe for abuse.”
Self-defense remains “sacred” in Georgia, but the change was part of the state’s “responsibility to root out injustice and set our state on a better path forward,” Kemp said.
Most of the other 49 states remain on the old path.
Oklahoma’s 110-year-old citizen’s arrest law looks at least as permissive as the one Georgia just eliminated.
Title 22, Chapter 3, Section 202 of Oklahoma law allows any private person to arrest anyone else for any “public offense” committed or attempted in the presence of the arresting person.
If there’s a felony involved, you can arrest someone whether you witnessed the crime or not. Citizen’s arrests require only “reasonable cause for believing the person arrested” committed a felony.
A subsequent section of statute allows you to kick in a felon’s doors or break out his windows to make a citizen’s arrest.
Related sections require anyone making a citizen’s arrest to inform the arrested person of the cause prior to the arrest, “except when he is in actual commission of the offense or when he is arrested on pursuit immediately after its commission.” The law requires you to take the arrested person “without unnecessary delay” to a magistrate or police office.
Making a citizen’s arrest can get complicated.
The related Oklahoma case law on citizen’s arrest shows one 1994 case where a private security officer made a citizen’s arrest for trespassing hours after the person involved had left the shopping center the guard patrolled. Police officers coached the security guard on how to make his arrest, and a subsequent warrantless search found 61 pounds of marijuana. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out the arrest and the drug conviction.
Police officers study the details of arrest law and still get it wrong sometimes, but Oklahoma law seems to think an ordinary Joe can make his own bust and make it stick in court.
Frankly, Oklahoma’s law seems as ripe for abuse as the one Georgia just discarded with near legislative unanimity.
I asked around the state Capitol, and no one has made any effort to reconsider the situation this year.
In classic TV, citizen’s arrests were the stuff of comedy. “I am making a citizen’s arrest!” some overwrought character would proclaim before laying hands on an accused miscreant whose eyes would grow wide.
Gomer tried to arrest Barney for an illegal U-turn once. He chased him down the streets of Mayberry shouting “Citizen’s arrest! Citizen’s arrest!” It took the rest of the episode for Andy to sort it all out.
The history of citizen’s arrests in the South is not very funny. It was a shield for decades of vigilantism and a toll of racist oppression.
It shouldn’t take a Ahmaud Arbery videotape to get this issue addressed.
Word of the week: panopticon — an 18th century wheel-and-spoke prison design (attributed to philosopher Jeremy Bentham) that allowed a single hidden guard to observe prisoners from a central chamber. Some designs showed the guard able to watch prisoners on many levels using a telescope. The panopticon allowed a minimum of guards to oversee many prison cells. Because the guard was unseen by the prisoners, they never knew when they were being observed, or even if there was a guard at all, so they would logically have to behave as if they were being watched at all times. The panopticon is sometimes used as a metaphor for contemporary government surveillance of citizens, especially high-tech snooping.
