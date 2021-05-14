Wayne Greene: Oklahoma's citizen's arrest law is at least as permissive as the one Georgia lawmakers just overwhelmingly repudiated

Frankly, Oklahoma’s law seems as ripe for abuse as the one Georgia just discarded with near legislative unanimity.

I asked around the state Capitol, and no one has made any effort to reconsider the situation this year.

In classic TV, citizen’s arrests were the stuff of comedy. “I am making a citizen’s arrest!” some overwrought character would proclaim before laying hands on an accused miscreant whose eyes would grow wide.

Gomer tried to arrest Barney for an illegal U-turn once. He chased him down the streets of Mayberry shouting “Citizen’s arrest! Citizen’s arrest!” It took the rest of the episode for Andy to sort it all out.

The history of citizen’s arrests in the South is not very funny. It was a shield for decades of vigilantism and a toll of racist oppression.

It shouldn’t take a Ahmaud Arbery videotape to get this issue addressed.