Wayne Greene: Oklahoma's biggest city has a young, savvy Republican mayor who isn't afraid to meet with Democrats or use words like diversity and inclusion ... but, no, he's probably not going to run for governor

If you don't like Kevin Stitt, you're not likely to be very happy for the next six years. Of course, a lot will happen between now and then, but all the signs are Stitt's in a comfortable position. The Holts and Bynums of the state have a lot of friends (Stitt lost Oklahoma City by 13 points in the 2018 election), but no clear path to statewide political office.

Things might seem otherwise in your precinct, but a Jan. 15 report from the state Election Board shows there are 1.1 million registered Republican voters in Oklahoma and only 748,222 Democrats. Even with independents and Libertarians in the mix, the GOP is the majority party and it shows in every election.

A recent story in The Oklahoman reported that 53% of Oklahoma voters approve of the job Stitt is doing. More important, 75% of Oklahoma Republican voters approve of Stitt's performance and more than 36% of those approve strongly.

In the reddest state in the nation, the GOP primary is increasingly the only vote that counts in statewide elective offices, and those are the kind of numbers that should scare away any realistic opponents. I suspect you can count Holt and Bynum in the realistic caucus.