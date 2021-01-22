Wayne Greene: Oklahoma's biggest city has a young, savvy Republican mayor who isn't afraid to meet with Democrats or use words like diversity and inclusion ... but, no, he's probably not going to run for governor

"The ongoing attempted overthrow of our government will fail," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt wrote at 1:48 p.m. Jan. 6, the darkest day in our nation's contemporary history.
"The republic will survive, but only because of those who are standing for truth," he told his Facebook followers. "My prayers right now are for their strength, as well as the men and women in uniform protecting them."
At a moment when others were equivocating or laying low or worse, Holt was taking a stand for the democratic process and honest, straightforward politics.
Ten days later, he pulled no punches in an interview with The Oklahoman's Nolan Clay: "Every single person I saw storming that Capitol was a version of Timothy McVeigh.”
Those are the sort of thing that have drawn Holt, a Republican, a lot of attention from other Oklahoma Republicans who believe in all of the Constitution, not just the parts that give them guns. Also, independent independents and Democrats.
He is that rarest of things in Oklahoma politics: a moderate, a man who believes in science and democracy and the American way and telling the truth, even when it's unpopular and uncomfortable.
You could compare him to his longtime friend, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, and not be too far from wrong.
They're young and Republican, politically savvy, but not afraid to use words like diversity and inclusion that make other Oklahoma politicians run for cover.
(Bynum's 1:58 p.m. Jan. 6 post: "What is happening at our United States Capitol right now is a disgrace. It is an attempt at intimidating the lawful processes of our country, and it will fail....")
How different is Holt from most Oklahoma Republican politicians? On Nov. 23, he was part of a group of municipal leaders who met with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. He even wrote about it on Facebook.
Remember the time President Barack Obama came to Oklahoma and Gov. Mary Fallin discovered she had an appointment out of the state?
To Holt and Bynum's credit, they have pushed an aggressive, science-driven agenda for the state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which puts them in obvious contrast to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Why can't my governor be more like that, I've seen more than one person say on Facebook when they read of Holt's leadership.
Well, in the spirit of speaking truth, I'm going to tell you it isn't very likely.
If you don't like Kevin Stitt, you're not likely to be very happy for the next six years. Of course, a lot will happen between now and then, but all the signs are Stitt's in a comfortable position. The Holts and Bynums of the state have a lot of friends (Stitt lost Oklahoma City by 13 points in the 2018 election), but no clear path to statewide political office.
Things might seem otherwise in your precinct, but a Jan. 15 report from the state Election Board shows there are 1.1 million registered Republican voters in Oklahoma and only 748,222 Democrats. Even with independents and Libertarians in the mix, the GOP is the majority party and it shows in every election.
A recent story in The Oklahoman reported that 53% of Oklahoma voters approve of the job Stitt is doing. More important, 75% of Oklahoma Republican voters approve of Stitt's performance and more than 36% of those approve strongly.
In the reddest state in the nation, the GOP primary is increasingly the only vote that counts in statewide elective offices, and those are the kind of numbers that should scare away any realistic opponents. I suspect you can count Holt and Bynum in the realistic caucus.
Will Stitt get a GOP challenger? There's a lot of moderate money shopping that idea around, but let's call it what it is at this point: a long shot.
I cold-called Holt and asked him if he was going to run for governor. He sent me a text response indicating he isn't job-shopping.
"Being a big city mayor has to be one of the best jobs in public service," Holt wrote. "Oklahoma City is my hometown, America's 25th largest city and even, despite the challenges of 2020, we're still on a roll."
He said he's focused on implementing the city's latest big initiative, MAPS 4 and helping the people of Oklahoma City.
"There's just so many reasons to stay focused on this job that I love, and that's 100% where my head is at."
So, is he running for governor? I wouldn't bet on it.
