Who is the appropriate relative pronoun to refer to people. That refers to things. That is also true of which, but don’t even get me started on the intricacies of essential and nonessential clauses, which are as commonly mispunctuated as whos are thated.

Interestingly, you rarely see thats whod.

Practically no one would say, “I broke the chair who I’ve used for 30 years.”

We are a lot less likely to anthropomorphize things grammatically than we are to to objectify our fellow people. Think about that.

But the point that I started off making was this: Personing people is linguistically discourteous in the same way the thating them does. You aren’t showing them the respect of using the proper word to refer to them.

And besides, it’s just plain wrong, right?

It is ubiquitous.

I did a quick computer search on “persons” in Shakespeare and found 20 examples.