Wayne Greene: Legislative assault on the Tulsa City-County Health Department should upset every local taxpayer

The bottom line is this: The state doesn’t pay for the vast majority of the operating costs for Tulsa County’s health department. It pays for none of it, except for one program.

In fiscal year 2021, the state Health Department had a $811.6 million budget ($71.4 million of it from legislative appropriations).

About 34% of that money was dedicated to community health services, largely through the 68 organized county health departments.

Other than that Children First funding, Tulsa and Oklahoma counties did not receive any state funds. That money went a lot further in rural Oklahoma because it didn’t go to the two biggest population centers, which are paying their own freight.

(By the way, taxpayers in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties still pay the same state taxes as everyone else. If you do the math, you’ll find that most of the appropriations going to rural health programs are coming from urban taxpayers who see none of its services.)

For a long time that’s been the deal, and it’s worked well.