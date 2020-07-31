Last week, I evoked some childhood memories of “Dragnet,” and realized that what I found there was as current as my own most-recent editorial on smart-on-crime policy, albeit in an ironic way.
By contrast, I’d be hard pressed to find anything the rings true to 2020 in another program I watched a lot as a kid and still find myself watching almost every morning at 7, “Leave it to Beaver.”
Beaver was an ordinary Protestant, middle-class, white kid growing up in the late 1950s suburb of Mayfield (state never clearly defined).
Beaver was of completely average intelligence, but was trained by his stern father-God Ward and his loving-if-distant mother, June, to be polite and, most important, a good boy.
Being a good boy meant, for example, that if Beaver was caddying for a businessman at Ward’s country club, and his golfer cheated to win a $500 bet with his opponent, a $5 tip would feel too much like hush money for Beaver to accept. In good conscience an after a night of wrestling with the ethics of the situation, the money would have to be quietly returned, which would feel enough like a shakedown to the businessman for hilarity to ensue. Cue the laugh track.
Even good boys have antics, of course. Beaver would have about one a week. He’d climb into the giant steaming bowl of soup on the main drag’s billboard (and get stuck) or listen too closely to Ward’s lecture about sharing with your fellow man and invite a hobo into the house for lunch and a bubble bath. More Mayfieldian hilarity would ensue.
Beaver’s model of proper youth was in the twin bed next to him: Wally Cleaver, the star basketball player of the park league and all-around good egg.
Wally worked hard, studied hard and was well groomed. He went to church on Sunday, was a gentleman to Tuesday Weld and never uttered an oath stronger than “Rat!”
Occasionally, those Cleaver boys would fight, although it was only fighting in the sense that puppies rolling around on the floor until the little one makes an act of submission are fighting. My brother and I could have taught Wally and Beav a thing or two about really mixing it up, but that’s another story.
Anyone who has paid any attention to the six-season arc of the series realizes that the show was nothing — in fact, it was incredibly dull, even by “Leave it to Beaver” standards — until episode 5, “New Neighbors,” when we met the smarmy Eddie Haskell.
As good as Wally was good, Eddie Haskell was bad. They were Goofus and Gallant sprung to life from the pages of my “Highlights” magazine and made whole for half an hour every afternoon.
And, despite all sense, they were best friends.
Eddie would pull a cruel practical joke on Beaver or some girl, and Wally would just shrug. Oh, that Eddie.
He’d lie with impunity, and, when caught, say, “What’s the problem, Jack?” which is to say, you knew I was evil when I walked through the door and told your mother how lovely her drapes were, what did you expect?
He’d instruct Beaver on the fine points of shifting blame or manipulating authority.
He’d make clearly bad life choices — hey, let’s all go work on a fishing boat in Alaska this summer! — and try to lure Wally along for the frolic. (Of course, no one would ultimately end up on a trawler, but only after 30 minutes of hilarity ensuing.)
He was, in a few words, worth watching. Like Satan in “Paradise Lost,” Eddie was just a lot more interesting than the good guy.
We still live with good and evil, and evil is still very alluring, so my opening comment that there’s nothing left of Beaver’s world in today’s world isn’t entirely true, is it?
But there’s not much Mayfield left out there. In a world where children come to school unfed, unwashed, unvaccinated and unready to learn, a story about a boy who worries that he might flunk grammar school because he cut English class doesn’t have much relevance.
It is a dated memory of another time that never really existed except in our monochromatic memories, and yet I still can’t leave it.
Featured video: